Raiders rout Titans 42-16

The Canberra Raiders have emerged 42-16 victors over a gallant but injury-ravaged Titans outfit on the Gold Coast.

The Raiders though had to win the game twice tonight, after being pegged back significantly despite leading 26-4 at one stage in the first half.

The Titans began the second half on fire and got back to within ten points of the Green Machine.

The Titans had chances to close the gap further but the Raiders did enough to hold out and pile on several second-half tries to end the contest.

In attack, the Raiders don’t need to convince anyone of their attacking might. Jordan Rapana finished with a hat-trick. Josh Papalii always dangerous. Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer asking questions. Just lethal all round.

Defence however remains Canberra’s Achilles heel, and they were unconvincing against a depleted Titans outfit that opened them up far too easily up the middle tonight.

Canberra must improve this area of their game if they hope to lift a premiership come October. The ball is in their court.