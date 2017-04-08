Richmond Tigers vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers will be looking for three in a row when they host the West Coast Eagles this Saturday afternoon at the MCG. Both teams are off to a flyer, and a win would give either side a huge and unexpected jump on the pack. Join The Roar from 2:10pm AEST for live scores and commentary.

The Tigers outlasted a dreadful Collingwood last Thursday in a forgettable contest. When the whips were cracking Richmond’s cream rose to the top – Dustin Martin menaced all night, Jack Riewoldt found some touch, and Trent Cotchin played with an attacking flair and freedom that hasn’t been seen in years. Collectively though they will need to be better to take down the Eagles.

The Eagles eventually got passed the dogged Saints, running out 19-point winners in thoroughly entertaining contest. Josh J Kennedy was the hero, after being well held for most of the night but broke free when it mattered most. Elliott Yeo continued his flirtation with stardom in another commanding performance, Andrew Gaff and Matthew Priddis also provided their usual support.

The Tigers lose Ben Griffiths and Shaun Edwards to injury, this is really the first injuries that Richmond has sustained for the year so they still field a strong side. West Coast gains Lewis Jetta back, his pace and ability to break lines will be invaluable on the wide expanses of the MCG.

Big game for

Alex Rance – it has been a slightly subdued start for a man of his considerable talents, and this week he has the most daunting job in football. If you stop Josh J Kennedy you can stop the Eagles.

Sam Mitchell – He has nothing left to prove on the MCG, but something tells me he will be hell bent on putting in a vintage performance on his first trip back. Look for him to go head to head with his fellow 2012 Brownlow medallist as well.

Prediction

The Tigers might sit 2 – 0, but they have been far from convincing so far. I am yet to be sold on their depth, and I feel like shutting down Dustin Martin will win the Eagles the game. West Coast is traditionally shaky on the road, but I feel they will be too strong across the board for a plucky Richmond.

West Coast by 18

Join The Roar from 2:10pm AEST for live scores and commentary.