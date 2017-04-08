Sharks vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores

The Jaguares make the trip over to South Africa to take on the Sharks in a fight for the finals wild card position in the standings. Catch all the live scores on The Roar from 11:05pm (AEST).

The Jaguares and Sharks are separated only by points difference in the South African Group, sharing four wins, two bonus points and 18 competition points each.

The nearest side to their two-team finals race is the Cheetahs, who have only half the points of these two sides.

The Argentine side has already equalled their entire 2016 debut season tally for wins, the mark being four, having bagged the quadruple in just five games as they look to make a historic finals appearance.

They are fresh off a bye and a win over the Reds in Week 5, their third in a row, and sit just one game behind last year’s grand finalists, the Lions.

The Sharks lost to the aforementioned Lions last week in a thriller away from home, letting the game slip away close to full time to lose 34-29.

The Jaguares played the Sharks twice in their debut season last year, losing both, but by margins of only three and four points at home-and-away respectively.

Team News

Sharks coach Robert du Preez will welcome back ‘The Beast’, Tendai Mtawarira to his side after the prop took a week off after the unfortunate passing of his grandmother.

He will be joined by fellow Springbok Stephan Lewies, who comes into the side in the back row, pushing Ruan Botha onto the bench.

Similarly, the Jaguares have only made a couple of adjustments to their line up, including a change in the halves.

Nicolas Sanchez will slot in at five-eight, replacing Juan Martín Hernandez who has been left out of the side.

The only other change is in the front row, with big Argentinian Ramiro Herrera being named at tighthead.

Prediction

The Sharks got the win twice last year against the Argentines, but the Jaguares are a completely different beast this year and have the finals in their sights.

Despite being away from home, the Jaguares have looked too good in the last month to drop this one with so much on the line.

Jaguares to win by 6

