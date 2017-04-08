Stars stay top of leaderboard at the Masters

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Some of golf’s biggest names have joined the top of a crowded Masters leaderboard during a thrilling round two at Augusta National on Friday (Saturday AEST).

Unheralded American Charley Hoffman maintains a share of the lead at four under, after carding a three-over-par 75 which saw him relinquish his four-shot overnight advantage.

But heavyweights Sergio Garcia (69), Rickie Fowler (67) and Belgian gun Thomas Pieters (68) ensured moving day at Augusta will boast serious star power.

American William McGirt (73) is in the clubhouse at two-under, with Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose a shot back at one under and tied for sixth with young Spanish star Jon Rahm (70), Ryan Moore (69) and 1992 green jacket winner Fred Couples (70).

Among the big second-round movers were 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, who charged up the leaderboard with a solid ball-striking display.

The 36-year-old Queenslander fired a superb 69 to claw his way back to even par to share 10th place with former Masters champions Jordan Spieth (69) and Phil Mickelson (73).

A shot back at one over lurks world No.2 Rory McIlroy, who signed for rounds of 72, 73.

Marc Leishman (74) is at three over for the tournament, while world No.3 Jason Day dropped out of contention courtesy of a four-over round today for an overall six-over total.

Rod Pampling was another to struggle on day two, carding a 78 to drop to eight-over and will miss the weekend, with the cut projected at six over.

Amateur world No.1 Curtis Luck is set to make the cut on the number after the Perth 20-year-old showed great fighting spirit with a gutsy even-par 72.