 

Sunwolves edge Bulls 21-20 in Super Rugby

    Yu Tamura kicked a penalty goal in the 74th minute as the Sunwolves edged South Africa’s Bulls 21-20 for their first win of the Super Rugby season.

    Travis Ismaiel ran in a try in the 64th that was converted by Tiaan Schoeman to give the visitors a 20-11 lead.

    But the hosts responded six minutes later on a try by Takaaki Nakazuru that was converted by Tamura to cut the lead to 20-18.

    The Sunwolves, who improved to 1-5, took an 11-10 lead at halftime.

    Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco’s try in the seventh minute gave the Sunwolves an early 5-0 lead and a penalty by Hayden Cripps four minutes later made it 8-0.

    Burger Odendaalin ran in a try the 13th that was converted by Schoeman to cut the lead to 8-7. Cripps added another penalty in the first half.

