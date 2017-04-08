Sunwolves vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Roar LIVE: Just how screwed is Australian rugby? And what can we do to fix it?

The Sunwolves are still in search of their first win of the season as they take on a Bulls side coming off back-to-back defeats. Join The Roar from 3:15pm (AEST) for all the action.

The Sunwolves are one of just two sides yet to register a win in 2017 – the Rebels being the other – in what has been a painful continuation of last year for the Japanese side.

However, the Bulls aren’t faring much better, sitting at the wrong end of the South African group, with just one win to their name from five games.

Their only win came against none other than today’s opponents, just three weeks ago, winning 34-21 at home.

That was the third time these two have met in their short history and, unsurprisingly, the Sunwolves haven’t won a game yet.

Coming off the bye, the Moon Dogs put in an impressive showing against the more fancied Stormers in Round 5, eventually going down 44-31.

The Bulls’ tour of New Zealand saw losses against the Chiefs and Blues.

The Bulls are already a long way behind a wildcard finals spot approaching the halfway point of the season, sitting on just five points, three wins behind the Jaguares.

The Sunwolves just have the single point to their name, but will be hoping to eclipse their one-win season last year, as they continue to improve.

Team news

The Sunwolves have a new half pairing this week, with Fumiaki Tanaka and kiwi Hayden Cripps brought in at scrum and fly-half respectively.

Elsewhere in the back line, Kotaro Matsushima has been given the run-on fullback spot, while Takaaki Nakazuru replaces Shota Emi on the wing.

In the scrum, Heiichiro Ito has been pushed onto the bench by Yasuo Yamaji, who will start at tighthead. Aussie Sam Wykes will also be demoted to the bench in favour of Uwe Helu, who takes his spot in the back row.

For the Bulls, coach Nollis Marais has been forced to rest Handre Pollard and Jesse Kriel as a part of a deal with South African rugby. Tian Schoeman and Warrick Gelant have been named as their replacements at fly-half and fullback respectively.

Ruan Steenkamp, Arno Botha and Lood de Jager have all been ruled out with injury, bringing bulk changes to the forward pack.

Jannes Kirsten replaces Steenkamp at openside flanker, while Hanro Liebenberg comes in at No.8 to take over from Botha. To round it out, de Jager’s quad strain has seen him replaced at lock by Jason Jenkins.

Prediction

The Sunwolves haven’t quite enjoyed the success of the Jaguares in their second season so far, but continue to improve and perform, usually above expectations.

Up against a Bulls side that is struggling and has made plenty of changes this week, this could be the Moon Dogs’ best chance for an upset win.

Sunwolves to win by 3

Join The Roar from 3:15pm (AEST) for all the live scores, highlights and action.