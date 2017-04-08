Tiger time at the MCG as Richmond go 3-0

Eat your heart out Warney! Preuss makes the ball talk for spetacular goal

The Richmond Tigers have started the year with three wins after overcoming a wasteful West Coast Eagles team at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

After struggling to get their hands on the ball the Tigers worked and ran harder than their opponents when the torrential rain hit the MCG in the second half.

The first half was all West Coast, dominating the inside 50 count as well as scoring shots, but only had a seven-point lead to show for it.

Sam Mitchell was outstanding, and Matthew Priddis and Luke Shuey controlled much of the tempo of the game.

The Tigers stayed in the contest with an ability to fast break goals and the work of Dustin Martin. He was prolific against the flow of play. The Tigers took heart from the fact that genuine pace exposed the West Coast defense.

In the second half Richmond flicked the switch – they started getting their hands on it and locking the ball in their 50. They finally got reward from a brilliant solo effort from Daniel Rioli breaking the deadlock.

The Eagles were doing everything they could to stay in it, but Richmond’s midfield got well on top.

The last quarter was just a scrap – neither team really adjusted to the conditions and the ball swayed end to end for little result.

The Tigers eventually broke the deadlock, and with two late goals sealed the upset win.

It must be said this Richmond win came off the back of their pressure, intensity and effort, something they are not renowned for.

The Eagles were left to rue a wasteful first half that eventually cost them.

Final score

Richmond Tigers 11.10.76

West Coast Eagles 8.17.65