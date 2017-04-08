Wanderers, Victory in nil-all draw

Player disgracefully knees referee in the head after being shown card

The Western Sydney Wanderers have recorded their 11th draw of the season after firing yet another blank against bogey team the Melbourne Victory.

Melbourne defended with 10 men for the majority of the second half and the Wanderers failed to take advantage despite some promising play from Jumpei Kuskami and Nicolas Martinez.

With this point, Melbourne officially secured second position on the A-League ladder and most importantly, they have a week off and will host a grand final qualifier.

The Wanderers meanwhile have lost their chance to climb the ladder and could fall to sixth if Perth win later tonight.

Overall, a frustrating evening for Wanderers fans as recent good form went out the window tonight in front of a expectant home crowd.