WATCH: Chris Lynn wreaks havoc for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Lions in the IPL

Australian Chris Lynn has dominated in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ first match of the IPL season with a thumping knock against the Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions.

While Lynn is best known for his exploits for Big Bash side the Brisbane Heat, the 26-year-old showed he can reach the same heights overseas too.

With Kolkata having been set a target of 184 by Gujarat, Chris Lynn and former Indian Test opener Gautam Gambhir pulled off the chase with ease.

The pair set a record for opening partnerships in domestic T20s across the world, knocking off the entire target without losing a wicket in 14.5 overs.

But despite the unprecedented stand, it was still Lynn who stole the show.

Lynn amassed an unbeaten 93 from 41 deliveries, incredibly hitting more sixes than fours in his knock, with eight and six respectively.