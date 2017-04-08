 

WATCH: Fremantle’s Nat Fyfe shows outstanding leadership after Western Bulldogs’ Liam Picken cops brutal hit

    Fremantle Dockers captain Nat Fyfe has shown oustanding sportsmanship, momentarily stopping play after Western Bulldogs premiership hero Liam Picken was on the receiving end of a severe knock to the head in the two sides’ Round 3 clash.

    In the process of going to tackle Dockers defender Tom Sheridan, Picken’s head was accidentally collected by the former’s hip, as he came through with the ball.

    Picken was left momentarily stunned, with his arms staying up in the air as he lay on the ground.

    Play was allowed to continue on, until Fyfe picked the ball up and raised a hand in the air to bring the passage to a halt.

    Picken was able to walk off the field with the aid of trainers, but looked shaken as he did so.

    He did not feature in the rest of the match.

