Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

The Wellington Phoenix welcome minor premiers Sydney FC to Westpac Stadium in the penultimate round of the A-League. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for live scores and participation in our live blog.

Despite an inconsistent season, the Wellington Phoenix still somehow have the potential to sneak into the A-League finals. With two matches remaining, the ‘Nix sit just four points out of sixth place and will need a monumental slip up from the Perth Glory to nab a Houdini-esque qualification into the finals.

Completely contrastingly, their opponents Sydney FC have cruised their way to one of the most dominant A-League campaigns in history. The Sky Blues wrapped up the minor premiership weeks ago and will now turn their focus into garnering momentum and form heading into the pointy end of the season.

This match means little to Sydney in the short term, considering their elephant sized buffer at the top of the table – however, form is key in the lead into finals and they will be looking to be equally as dominant in their quest for the title.

The ‘Nix must win here to keep their slim finals hopes alive and their rampant form suggests they may be in with a sniff. Their past two performances have been merciless. Last time out they thrashed second-placed Melbourne Victory 3-0 and immediately prior to that, Ernie Merrick’s men dismantled the languishing Newcastle Jets 5-0!

It seems as though the Kiwis have hit their straps a little too late, but in this form they could pose a serious threat to the Sydneysiders – who last time out did away with Melbourne City 3-0 in Sydney.

Sydney are currently on a five-match winning streak and history suggests the ‘Nix stand little chance of stemming the tide. The Sky Blues have lost just one of their last seven against the Wellingtonians and will fancy their chances of extending this impressive run. Additionally, Graham Arnold’s side haven’t lost in four visits to Westpac Stadium.

Brazilian striker Bobo has rediscovered his form in recent weeks and could be instrumental for Sydney up top, while midfielder Roly Bonevacia has oozed class for the ‘Nix and could be the man to orchestrate a massive upset if anyone is to do it!

Prediction

I predict an epic here. The ‘Nix have their season to play for and bring in a massive amount of momentum on the back of a huge victory last week against the Victory. Contrastingly, Sydney have nothing to play for and could find that Wellington simply want it more.

Wellington Phoenix 3-2 Sydney FC

Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for live coverage and participation in our live blog!