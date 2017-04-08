Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers are beginning to fire at just the right time and pose a significant challenge to the struggling Melbourne Victory. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).

Despite having secured a top-two finish, the Victory look vulnerable and were ambushed by the Wellington Phoenix last week in Melbourne, succumbing to a 3-nil defeat that raises questions about their ability to challenge for the A-League championship.

The Victory looked lethargic against the Phoenix so close to the finals. Kevin Muscat will be desperate for three points to get his side’s campaign back on track, and needs Besart Berisha, James Troisi and Marco Rojas to rediscover their best form.

The Wanderers meanwhile are still fighting for a finals berth, but are playing like a side with high hopes for silverware in May.

Comprehensive wins over Melbourne City and the Newcastle Jets sees the Wanderers now in the running for a top-three finish, provided they win their remaining games and the likes of Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and City slip up.

After struggling for goals all season, the Wanderers have found their groove upfront in recent weeks, with striker Brendon Santalab in particular proving himself invaluable as the rounds progress. Imports Jumpei Kuzukami and Nico Martinez are also flourishing, adding much more dimension to the attack.

Despite Western Sydney’s great form, the Wanderers have lost their past three matches against Melbourne and have failed to score in those defeats. But then the Wanderers had a poor record against Sydney, yet they are the only team this season to have beaten the Sky Blues.

Prediction

The Wanderers are building nicely and deserve favouritism. The home side should end their poor record against Victory.

Wanderers to win 2-0

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).