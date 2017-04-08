Winx wins 17 in a row at Queen Elizabeth

Winx has claimed a seventeenth consecutive victory with a win at the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, easily defeating her next-best competitor Hartnell by five and a quarter lengths.

It was yet another comfortable victory for the champion mare, who has been rarely if at all challenged in recent times.

“She is just so dominant,” said jockey Hugh Bowman.

“There wasn’t a lot of pace on paper. I wouldn’t say it was a high pressure race today. Everyone found their spot and even slowed it up mid-race and it was a bit of a sprint home.

“I don’t think you see the best of her when it is that sort of race. I mean she is obviously still good, she wheeled passed them at the top of the straight and she still let down.

“Honestly, I think when she gets in a high pressure race, when there is a lot of pace from the start like there was in last year’s Cox Plate, that’s when you see the best of her.

“What a supreme athlete she is and what an honour it is to just be a part of her career.

“I don’t whip her too often, but I wanted that supreme effort today, the Grand Final, and when I gave her one she extended again, I could really feel the crowd’s love for her.

“Just look at her, she’s a supreme athlete, she’s the ultimate professional, I love her.”

Trainer Chris Waller was self-effacing, saying the story should be about the horse that got it done.

“She’s had a perfect preparation, pretty much. She makes everything look perfect really though. She makes me look like a genius,” he said.

“It should all be about Winx. Everywhere she goes people follow her and it’s very heart warming.

“It’s just a big relief for the day to be finally here and to have the job done. It’s indescribable really. We take it as it comes. She’s doing great things.

“It’s the same every start, you shouldn’t look into patterns with her. They’re different athletes you can’t just see how they are going every day and ask them how they feel – 21 days is a long time between runs.

“You don’t expect to win every start and she’ll get beaten one day, but she’ll bounce back. She’s a champion.

“It was Hugh Bowman at his very best. He’s definitely part of Winx, I think the story should be about Winx, but Hugh and what he has done is very special.”