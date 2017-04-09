Why aren’t the Waratahs angry about their rubbish rugby?

There’s no argument Michael Hooper is a quality footballer, but he’s not a captain’s bootlace.
He proves every week in post-game interviews that he simply doesn’t get it.
After comprehensively losing in total points by 92 to 50 to the Lions and Sharks on the South Africa leg, Hooper proudly said the tour was a success on the training paddock.
And how many competition points were accumulated at training?
After the 38-28 defeat by the Hurricanes last Friday night in Wellington, Hooper said it was so frustrating winning the second half, but giving up early points.
“Winning” the second half, there’s the mindset.
If David Warner and Aaron Finch scored 21 runs off the first 11 deliveries in a ODI, that would be a cracking start.
But it’s catastrophic to kick off a Super Rugby game by being behind 21-zero in the first 11 minutes as the Waratahs were in Wellington.
According to Hooper the fact that the Waratahs outscored the Hurricanes 28-17 in the next 68 minutes was meaningful.
That showed character, determination, and guts to fight back, but it’s an 80-minute game skipper and the Waratahs had another big L against their name, and not a long overdue big W.
And that’s why the Waratahs have won two games in seven.
The reason?
Purely a lack of basics of pass, catch, support, and tackle. You would think, at Super Rugby level, those basics would be automatic.
Not so.
Against the Hurricanes the Waratahs boasted nine Wallabies in the starting lineup with 221 caps in the forwards, and 94 in the backs.
Add Nick Phipps’ 57 Wallaby caps off the bench, and there were 372 caps on duty.
Yet that star-studded side missed 37 tackles, and made 17 handling errors – totally unacceptable.
To be fair, the Waratahs aren’t the only Australian franchise playing rubbish rugby.
So far the five franchises have played their Kiwi counterparts 12 times for 12 losses.
In the process the Kiwis have amassed 438 points to 194, and crossed for 65 tries to just 23.
One-way traffic, bordering on humiliation.
That’s one of the reasons why the Australian franchises have won only seven of their 23 games this season.
And what’s being done about it, where is the whip cracking coming from?
Nowhere.
The silence from ARU boss Bill Pulver is deafening when he should be calling in all five Australian franchises and reading them the riot act.
The follow-up is crystal clear.
Subject the entire five rosters to the Wallaby legends of coaches Rod Macqueen, and Bobby Dwyer, with the two most successful Wallaby captains of the modern era – Nick Farr-Jones, and John Eales.
In the meantime, the Waratahs have a bye this week to lick their self-inflicted wounds.
They should be forced to watch repeated replays of those first 11 minutes in Wellington until they plead for mercy.
Then they will realise what their long-suffering supporters have to go through week after week.
That would be poetic justice.
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 10:31am | ! Report
On point, David. We need to see some anger from the Waratahs players and their fans, and ditto from the fans and players of the other teams and the ARU. Even some ill-disciplined Bismarck du Plessis-type rage on the field would be something. This current silence and fake positivity just shows the sad, defeatist mindset that we currently have. We aren’t so bad we should have this mindset, we need to start trying harder and fighting.
Never liked Hooper as a potential captain of the Wallabies, he gives his all for the team but has a poor discipline record and doesn’t inspire me as a leader, and his performance as captain for the Tahs this year has been too blasé. Of course keep him in the Wallabies, but give me someone like Pocock as a captain any day.
Jock Cornet said | April 9th 2017 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Super rugby is just glorified wallaby trials where those who are prominent care more about not getting injured rather than about winning a game. Izzy obviously doesn’t give a rats.
Trence said | April 9th 2017 @ 10:44am | ! Report
Agree with all that. Hooper is a great asset & never stops trying but he is a rubbish captain. His lack of maturity was displayed when he supported Beale instead of coach McKenzie in that debacle, something a captain should never do. Hooper should have been sacked for that & not allowed back in to the captain’s role until he earnt it. As for the Waratahs they are just not putting their backs in to the job. Perhaps if they only got paid for a win they might find some form.
Gewurtz said | April 9th 2017 @ 10:54am | ! Report
A sad admission: two players, Folau and Mumm, will start every match regardless of form. Cheika’s legacy.
Nick Turnbull said | April 9th 2017 @ 10:55am | ! Report
G’day David,
You have been around this game for longer than most during which time you have blown the froth off a few Reschs with the greats to the grassroots. Indeed you arguably made the first cut of the professional rugby fabric way back when.
Waratah issues aside, are the winds of change swirling for the ARU to be turfed out? Forget SANZAAR’S announcement later today. I’m talking about a this ARU Board being made to walk the plank?
What whispers do you hear?
puff said | April 9th 2017 @ 11:15am | ! Report
David, there is probably more truth in what you have reiterated, than what we would necessarily like to agree with. To be fair, the Canes were somewhat over confident and became contemptuous and derisive after the break. Their ignorance nearly changed the complexity of the game but still the Tah’s challenge never completely materialized. There is little value Hooper playing like a man on a mission when other seniors are just going through the motion. Fionn, expressed Pocock as a possible captain but the gent has too many issues outside of rugby and would struggle to find the appropriate level of support. Respecting a player is a bit like having admiration, a caption requires much more than that. Many words have been both written and wasted discussing signature teams; therefore may the Force win today and cement their future.