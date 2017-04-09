ARU slammed for culling Super Rugby team

Players’ union boss Ross Xenos says the “short-sighted” decision to cull an Australian Super Rugby team will limit the growth of the game in this country for generations.
Xenos did not mince words as he slammed the announcement that Super Rugby will lose one team from Australia and two from South Africa to revert to a 15-team, three conference format.
“Australia’s professional rugby players are incredibly frustrated and deeply disappointed by today’s confirmation that the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) has voted to axe an Australian team from Super Rugby in 2018 and beyond,” said the RUPA CEO.
“Having signed Australian rugby up to a competition which reduced local content, diluted tribalism and disrespected fans with its lack of integrity, ARU have now agreed to a new model which has protected the expansion teams in Argentina and Japan at the cost of one of our own.
“Despite receiving $30 million of additional annual broadcast revenue from 2016, the financial challenges of Australian rugby will likely be used to justify today’s short-sighted and ill-conceived decision which will limit the growth of rugby in Australia for generations to come.
“It is tomorrow’s players, coaches and fans who will now pay the price for this strategic mismanagement.
“This decision will be the catalyst for an irresponsible human cost without any genuine remedies to the real strategic issues that the game faces.”
RUPA promised to work hard to ensure that the contractual rights and wellbeing of all contracted players are met and their families are supported amidst the ongoing uncertainty about which four Australian teams will continue in the competition.
April 9th 2017 @ 9:15pm
Boris said | April 9th 2017 @ 9:15pm
It was only a few years ago that the ARU fought hard to get the Force and then the Rebels. Now they don’t give a fu@k and have sold a significant part of Aussie rugby down the river. Did they buy Pulver a flash new car or something in return?
It’s sacrilege. Why is it that the Force are arguably the second best Aussie team with the worst roster on paper? It’s because they are a real team and they’re well coached. Depth is not the problem here. We have Sam Figg and Rowan Perry playing the house down in NRC and can’t get a super contract but these blokes are good enough to start at super level.
But if we humour those that say we don’t have the depth, what is a solution? How about we strengthen ties with Tonga, Fiji and Samoa and provide a real professional pathway through half a dozen squad positions in each Aussie super squad. These players could remain eligible for their nation but help bolster Australia’s playing stocks as part of a formalised agreement. Note Fiji has a team in next years NRC. Surely this would be better for the ARU and broadcasters than the costly dismantling of a super rugby team and the scars that would go with that.
April 9th 2017 @ 9:18pm
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 9:18pm
Unfortunately that was a different board. Won’t be surprised to see a large number of public figures say that Pulver’s position is now untenable.
I don’t follow this political stuff at all, but I can’t see how he can continue on after this, this will completely divide Australian rugby.
April 9th 2017 @ 9:57pm
Rebellion said | April 9th 2017 @ 9:57pm
Ross Xenos and the RUPA are frauds with not a leg to stand on.
How the hell can he criticise the ARU for ‘diluting tribalism’ in scrapping a team when that’s been the outcome since the introduction of the Farce and Rebels cannabilising homegrown talent from QLD and NSW.
The Farce have never even ‘ONCE’ managed to make the finals in their 11 1/2 seasons of sub-mediocrity, yet some people are so bold as to suggest they should stay???
I dare the RUPA to organise a strike. The rugby public would happily see the ARU tear up half the contracts in this country so awful have the performances been these past few years.
April 9th 2017 @ 10:06pm
DJW said | April 9th 2017 @ 10:06pm
The rugby public? Do you mean NSW. When will you get it through your head it’s about Australian rugby not NSW. You have managed one title. One. That’s with a team of Wallabies and as a result extra salary cap. How many times have the Tahs being bailed out?
Look at the all the home grown players in the Force this season. It’s finally bareing fruit.
Enjoy rugby sliding into insignificance in Australia as a result
April 9th 2017 @ 9:50pm
Rich said | April 9th 2017 @ 9:50pm
What a mess..this entire competition is broken and I can’t see viewing in Australia improving in fact I see it now falling further.
ARU needs a complete overhaul and to all those players facing the axe take your talents off shore where you maybe a little more appreciated and can earn a far better income.
This ex-AFL supporter of 20 years is now returning to watch a professionally managed sport in this country.
April 9th 2017 @ 9:51pm
Boomeranga said | April 9th 2017 @ 9:51pm
They need to explain to us without spin and bs how this is good for us. I’ll listen but will need convincing as at the moment it seems to be a good decision for NZ, Japan and Argentina as opposed to us.
April 9th 2017 @ 10:06pm
Old Bugger said | April 9th 2017 @ 10:06pm
Funnily enough, I’d suggest that neither NZ, Japan or Argentina will gain any advantage at all – I’m going to assume that the current contract with the broadcaster, will remain unchanged.
If that is the case, then the current financial dividends per conference and per franchise will probably, remain unchanged.
So next year, SA will cut 2 franchises but presumably, still receive the same current funding for 6 franchises while AU, will cut 1 franchise but still receive the same current funding, for 5 franchises.
All I can suggest is that both conferences, will use and spend those funds earned over the next 3 years, very wisely. Oh and btw, where does NZ, Japan and Argentina sit with their funding – theirs will probably, remain unchanged.
April 9th 2017 @ 9:59pm
DJW said | April 9th 2017 @ 9:59pm
RUPA hits the nail on the head. It’s not good for Australian rugby at all, very short sighted.
Should be a vote of no confindence in Pulver and co.
April 9th 2017 @ 10:08pm
BeastieBoy said | April 9th 2017 @ 10:08pm
ARU must resign in its entirety before this decision is finalised. The Australian Rugby stakeholders don’t believe in it. The team we should remove is Team ARU.