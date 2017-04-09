“Australian rugby can’t really cope with five teams”: Clyde Rathbone reveals his Australian Super Rugby solution

Ahead of a highly-anticipated decision from SANZAAR this evening, Clyde Rathbone has said today at The Roar’s Future of Sport event that the Western Force should be cut from the Super Rugby competition for the good of Australian rugby.

Rathbone said having too many teams was affecting the Wallabies’ competitiveness and that removing one of the five current Super Rugby sides could lead to an improved performance at national level.

“Australian rugby can’t really cope with five teams, it has diluted the talent pool, spread it too wide,” the former Wallaby said.

“When I came to Australia there were three teams, the Waratahs, the Reds and the Brumbies and Australian rugby was at an unprecedented high.

“That’s not to say that correlation is causation, but you tend to have a stronger Test side when you’ve got more guys playing together week to week… when you’ve got five teams and you’re spreading the talent around the way it currently is, that affects the national team performance.

“Four or three teams is probably the right balance for us now. That could change in the future.”

Rathbone also singled out the Force as the side that would logically make way, out of Australia’s five Super Rugby franchises.

“The Force, their operating costs are just higher than the other teams because of the amount of travel they have to do,” said Rathbone.

“They’ve been around now for a decade plus and haven’t really managed to perform at the level we would have hoped… I think if a team’s got to go, it probably should be them.”

SANZAAR will release a statement today following the final match of the round confirming their decisions regarding the future of the Super Rugby competition.

It is expected that as many as three teams, including one Australian one, will be cut when SANZAAR releases the revamped Super Rugby format, with the Force, Kings and Cheetahs the most likely to be taken out of the competition.