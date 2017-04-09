Blues upset Bombers in the wet 57-42

Blues prevail over rivals for first win of the season

Carlton hit the scoreboard for the first time this season after holding off the Bombers in treacherous conditions at the MCG.

The Blues avoided going 0-3 for the fifth straight year after upsetting traditional rivals Essendon in a historic win for the club.

In a match where skill level went out the window it was always going to be a case of who was able to adapt best to the conditions.

Rain continued to pour throughout the match making it very difficult for the players to get their hands on the ball.

Both sides played very direct one-way footy, but it was the Blues ultimately that prevailed being able to lock the ball inside their forward fifty for the majority of the match.

Essendon started the better of the two sides scoring quick goals in the opening term whilst the Blues went into quarter time ruing their inaccuracy.

The tide of the match changed when the heavens opened as the Blues dominated the second term, having seven scoring shots to three in the second quarter, holding a one-point lead at the main break.

In a game with very few highlights Marc Murphy gave fans something to remember, standing up when needed to produce a contender for goal of the year which sent the home supporters into raptures.

Murphy had yet another impressive game, picking up 32 disposals and kicking two goals.

Both sides exchanged goals in the third term as the Bombers responded swiftly to everything the Blues threw at them.

However the Blues were able to tighten up in defence in the final quarter, keeping the Bombers goal-less in the final term.

A goal to Petrevski-Seton and Sam Kerridge late in the term was enough to secure a hard-fought four points for the Blues.

Carlton handing the Bombers their first loss of the season, while the Blues are finally off the mark in 2017.

Final score

Carlton Blues 7.15.57

Essendon Bombers 6.6.42