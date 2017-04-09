Broncos lose Hunt for up to 8 NRL matches

Brisbane will get an early and prolonged taste of life without Ben Hunt after the halfback was ruled out for up eight NRL matches with a torn hamstring.

The Broncos had been hoping Hunt, who is headed to St George Illawarra next year, would only miss three weeks with the injury suffered in Thursday’s 32-8 win over the Sydney Roosters.

However, it proved much worse, with scans confirming he’ll be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Making matters worse for Brisbane, likely back-up half Benji Marshall broke his wrist while playing in Queensland Cup last week.

It means bench utility Kodi Nikorima – who often provides impact out of dummy half, will likely slot in at halfback alongside five-eighth Anthony Milford.

Nikorima has experience in the halves, having taken the Broncos to an under-20s grand final as a playmaker.

The Broncos (3-3) have endured a difficult start to the NRL season through a wretched early draw, but have an easier run in the next two months.

The only other top-eight team they will face is Manly, although they do come up against pre-season favourites Penrith in round nine.