Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

The Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets face each other yet again in the late stages of this A-League season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game from Central Coast Stadium, starting from 5pm AEST.

It’s an end of season clash for these two local rivals, in a game which sees both teams already out of the finals race.

However, this fixture is always passionate as the two teams face each other looking to aiming to have the last laugh for this season at least.

The Mariners come into the game after a toss 5-1 loss to Brisbane, a result which may be harsh on the Central Coast and will leave them with little confidence heading into this encounter.

However, the Mariners were very much in that fixture for large periods of that game and can take some positives into the game against an improved Newcastle outfit.

The Jets, despite improving in the second half of the season, struggled against the Wanderers, conceding three goals within ten minutes before and after half-time.

There hasn’t been too much to separate these two rivals in previous encounters with the last two meetings ending in 1-1 draws with some heavily contested, even encounters.

These two sides have struggled this season, with both teams in poor form coming into this clash.

However, this only makes this local derby the more interesting in seeing who can raise their game for the occasion.

Additionally, fans can expect great attacking play with both teams lacking a plethora of goals in their last 5 games.

Prediction

I can only see a draw in this encounter, and a high-scoring one at that.

Draw 2-2.

