Force vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

A struggling Force side will host the Kings this afternoon in a battle between two sides at the wrong end of the standings. Join The Roar for all the live scores, highlights and action from 4:05pm (AEST).

These two sides share just two wins from 10 games between them this year, winning one and losing four each in what has been a rough campaign for them.

The Force are fresh off a 24-15 defeat at the hands of the Bulls last week, their third defeat on the trot with a bye being their own saving grace over the last month.

The Kings have had a bye last week on their way over to Australia, but let in over 40 points in their last game against the Lions in Round 5.

Both sides are quickly slipping away from the finals equation as we head towards the midway point of the season.

Interestingly, these two sides have only played once ever and that was four years ago, when the Kings beat the Force 22-10 back in 2013.

Team News

The Force have been quiet in their changes this week, making just the one alteration to the starting lineup.

An injured Ryan Louwrens has been replaced by Michael Ruru at halfback. There was a notable addition to the bench though.

Skipper Ben McCalman makes his return to the side, playing his first game of the season.

For the Kings, coach Deon Davids has made three changes to the starting 15.

Waylon Murray has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, being replaced at inside centre by Luzuko Vulindlu. Joining him in the centres will be Berton Klaasen at outside.

Winger Makazole Mapimpi has overcome a thigh strain to take his place on the wing ahead of Alshaun Bock who moves back to the bench.

Michael Willemse is the final change and the only in the forwards, coming in at hooker.

Prediction

This is going to be a tough one and a crucial win for either side in their quest to stay in the hunt for finals. The Force have home ground advantage but have rarely looked like a winning side this year.

The Kings could get a big win away from home here but it could go either way. High-scoring I think.

Kings to win by 11