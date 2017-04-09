Gold Coast Suns vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

The final match of Round 3 sees the winless Hawthorn Hawks travel to Carrara to take on the Gold Coast Suns at Metricon Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:40pm AEST Sunday afternoon.
All eyes will be on Jaeger O’Meara as he lines up in his new colours against his former team. Although no stranger to Metricon Stadium, O’Meara will not have played at the ground since 2014 – 952 days ago.
Both Hawthorn and Gold Coast have been disappointing so far this season to say the least. Although the Hawks are favourites, they have far more to lose.
While new recruits O’Meara and Tom Mitchell have started their seasons well picking up 36 and 38 touches respectively last week, Ty Vickery has been less than impressive with just the one goal so far and will look to use this game to build confidence in the side.
On the other side of the fence, dual Brownlow medallist Gary Ablett Jr has been the talking point all week and looks set to follow O’Meara’s lead to return to Victoria at the end of the season. Ablett will need to turn back the clock this week – much like he did last time he played the Hawks with 40 disposals – to get the critics off his back.
The Hawks have omitted Kade Stewart and lost Grant Birchall (jaw), but have replaced them with Brendan Whitecross and Kaiden Brand.
The Suns lose youngster Ben Ainsworth to a quad injury, while omitting Callum Ah Chee and Jack Leslie from the 102 point loss to the Giants last week. Adding in experience from Jarrod Harbrow and Brandon Matera is a welcome addition to two-gamer Brayden Fiorini.
Head-to-head the Hawks are 8-0 on the Suns, with their last three matchups all in Launceston at York Park. This will be only the third time the Suns have hosted the Hawks in their ninth matchup.
Prediction
Whoever loses this match will be the talking point of the week and for that reason I’m tipping the Hawks to win convincingly by 35 points.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:40pm AEST Sunday.
5:36pm
Damien Peck said | 5:36pm | ! Report
Despite the Suns dominance right now, they are still yet to get a mark inside 50, with only two for the match so far.
5:33pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:33pm | ! Report
Fremantle loses by 89 last week, beats Bulldogs last night.
Suns lose by 102 last weekend, completely dominating Hawks right now.
This sport is a weird one, isn’t it?
5:36pm
Damien Peck said | 5:36pm | ! Report
@AD That’s what makes it so great!
5:32pm
Damien Peck said | 5:32pm | ! Report
Still plenty of time in the match, but are we about to see a boilover? The Suns look unstoppable.
5:31pm
Damien Peck said | 5:31pm | ! Report
Gold Coast Suns 7.3.45 – Hawthorn 3.5.23
Ablett gets a free kick 25 metres out but Jack Martin plays on and takes the kick to get his third goal.
5:26pm
Damien Peck said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Gold Coast Suns 6.3.39 – Hawthorn 3.5.23
Aaron Hall gets a running goal 45 metres out. Great kick and burst through the middle.
5:26pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Touk Miller – 17 disposals.. and it’s only 6 minutes into the second quarter. Wow, he’s having a sensational game.
5:29pm
Damien Peck said | 5:29pm | ! Report
@AD does it still count if he doesn’t have a foot? Eating Matt Priddis’ heart out!
5:32pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:32pm | ! Report
True, I did notice that a vast majority of those are kicks!
Still, a disposals a disposal, aye?
5:25pm
Damien Peck said | 5:25pm | ! Report
Gold Coast Suns 5.3.33 – Hawthorn 3.5.23
A dubious decision to allow the play on after Lemmens went for the ball, tripped Gibson over by taking the legs out. A goal to Miller running on for his first of the day.
5:22pm
Damien Peck said | 5:22pm | ! Report
Gold Coast Suns 4.3.27 – Hawthorn 3.5.23
A goal for O’Meara! And the Suns crowd are finally passionate about something as they didn’t like that.