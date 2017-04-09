The High Five: Super Rugby Round 7

Round 7 of Super Rugby had everything you could ask for this week with some pulsating rugby played and superb skills on show.

Some of the tries scored this weekend were of the highest quality, from Beauden Barrett’s exquisite long passing setting up two for the Hurricanes, the Chiefs’ magnificent 90-metre effort which will surely be a contender for the best of the year, the interplay astonishing, to Dillan Leyds’ outrageous behind the back to put SP Marais away for what would prove to be a decisive score for the Stormers – and a personal favourite, the pushover try from the Brumbies scrum from 15 meters, displaying brilliant control and cohesion to destroy the Reds pack. Take your pick, there was plenty from each match this week!

A game of two halves

Certainly if there was a match to provide as an example to prove this old cliché, the Hurricanes hosting the Waratahs on Friday night would certainly suffice.

In the first half, the Hurricanes dismantled the Waratahs, racing to a 33 points to seven half-time lead, both Barrett brothers prominent.

At halftime I thought the Waratahs were done, they looked gassed and incredibly slow to head to the sheds and admittedly I was expecting more of the same for the second but no, the Waratahs came back strongly, winning the second half by 21 to 5, showing plenty of starch in coming back from an impossible position and arguably should have found themselves within three after Beauden Barrett managed two yellow cards and an automatic red in the dying stages, a staggering reversal of momentum.

In the end, the Waratahs fall further behind within their conference while the Hurricanes have managed to keep pace in theirs.

The Waratahs have a lot to do to resurrect their season but there is certainly some reason for hope with the return of Bernard Foley, hopefully for the long term after his concussion issues.

Party time in Tokyo

The pure jubilation from the Sunwolves and their fans in securing their first win of the season was a sight to behold as they all rode that furious last quarter to hold off the Bulls by one solitary point in a hotly contested match, and we will all suffer as Brett McKay will never let us forget his tipping genius on this one!

Super Rugby has its problems but that game meant plenty to all involved and dare I say it, Bulls Coach Nollis Marais must be walking the ‘green mile’ after his criminally underperforming squad suffer another loss and look destined to be another also-ran this season.

The Clan hang on

Bolstered by the return of some of their bigger names, notably Ben Smith and Liam Squire, the Highlanders managed to secure the points at home over a strong Blues challenge in Dunedin and keep themselves in the hunt within the New Zealand conference.

It was an intense and free-flowing encounter, the Blues also welcoming back Stephen Luatua and Blake Gibson to the starting side and certainly looked to have the Highlanders measure early on, Charlie Faumuina prominent, opening up an early lead but the Blues themselves, showing little patience at times with ball in hand, allowed the Highlanders to bring themselves back into the match, Smith in particular playing his best match of the 2017 season.

It’s a pity a great game like this has been overshadowed by chatter after the match about Sonny Bill Williams choice to tape over the BNZ logo on his collar, as opposed to his actual first appearance for the franchise from the bench, or the match itself. I mean, who really cares?

The Brumbies find their gallop

The Brumbies have often been criticised in recent times for their lack of ambition on attack, or perhaps, their inability to score a try without the use of the rolling maul but certainly the second half against the Reds in Canberra showed the ability is certainly present as they, well, ripped the Reds a new one, scoring 33 unanswered points in the second half as the Reds had no answer for the onslaught, Aiden Toua showing his ability with good pace and prominent in many of the Brumbies’ raids.

The Brumbies have certainly firmed as strong favourites within the Australian conference and it is difficult to see anyone else challenging them for the automatic finals berth.

Newlands serves up a treat

What a game we saw play out in Cape Town this morning as the Stormers secured a thrilling victory and maintained their unbeaten status over the Chiefs by 34 points to 26 in an end-to-end lung buster, the Stormers showing they are here to play this season and reaffirming the addition of Paul Feeney to the coaching squad is proving to pay dividends.

The Stormers went toe to toe with one of the best sides New Zealand could muster and came out on top, scoring four tries to three in the process and continuing to attack throughout the match, complimenting their already strong forward pack and putting the rest of the competition on notice.

There will be the question mark over the side and whether they can carry this form with them away from South Africa, and that opportunity will present itself very shortly with a tough three-match tour of New Zealand about to commence, but there is little reason to think they won’t with an obvious change in attitude and mindset this season.

The Stormers look to be the best South African super side to visit New Zealand in some time and displaying some tremendous form to boot, bring it on!

Until next week then.