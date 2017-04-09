LIVE: SANZAAR announcement on future of Super Rugby

SANZAAR will release a statement today following the conclusion of the match between the Force and the Kings, detailing its decisions on the future of the Super Rugby competition. Join The Roar for live coverage of this history-making event at 6pm AEST.

The subject of what format the competition should take in the future has been a major talking point in 2017 and the Australian franchises underperforming throughout the season has not helped.

The current expectation is that two or three current Super Rugby teams will be cut from the competition, one of them an Australian side.

The Western Force look like the side most likely to be cut from the Australian conference, however that is only one of several possible scenarios.

It could also happen that the Brumbies or the Rebels might be removed from the competition, or that two of Force, Brumbies and Rebels could be made to merge.

What can be said with some certainty however that the Reds and Waratahs should safely avoid any significant changes.

The other sides likely to be cut are the Kings and Cheetahs in South Africa, depending on how many sides SANZAAR decides to leave in the South African conference.

Cheetahs boss Harold Verster said last month that he had been told his side was safe and that one Australian side would go.

There doesn’t seem to be any risk of the New Zealand conference being altered in any way, and the Jaguares in Argentina and Sunwolves in Japan also look to be safe.

Of interest also will be any particular changes to be made to the conference and finals systems related to the cutting of teams.

Join The Roar for live coverage of this history-making event at 6pm AEST, and in the meantime, let us know in the comments what decision you think will be made.