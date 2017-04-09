Mariners ground Jets 2-0

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

The F3 derby ended in the way of the Central Coast Mariners after a comfortable 2-0 win over their local rivals the Newcastle Jets.

Goals from Nick Montgomery and Fabio Ferriera gave the Central Coast a win over their rivals after a great performance in northern NSW.

The first half was relatively even with both teams struggling to create chances. Both sides defended well and no one looked like scoring from either team.

However, a great play by the Mariners down the left-hand side was finished coolly by Montgomery when he slotted the ball in the bottom left-hand corner.

The second half was a different story however, with both teams having shouts for penalties turned down.

However, the Mariners soon had their second after great counter attacking play after a Jets corner when Ferriera dinked over the oncoming Jets goalkeeper.

Both teams then had chances but neither really threatened.

In the end it was the Mariners too good in this one, with the Jets looking almost certain for the wooden spoon.

Final score

Central Coast Mariners 2

Newcastle Jets 0