Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The Grand Final replay between the Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks should be a high-quality contest between two teams with high hopes of yet again contesting a decider come October. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.

Sunday afternoon football offers a tantalising match-up between two of the strongest sides in the NRL. The Storm and Sharks played out an epic 2016 decider last season with both teams giving it their all in a match that literally went down to the wire.

Despite Melbourne’s best efforts however, the Sharks held on and secured a maiden premiership victory that ended decades of pain and melancholy for Sharks fans.

As for the Storm, not even victory today will erase the anguish they felt when the final whistle blew at ANZ Stadium to signal the end of another lost opportunity for Craig Bellamy’s men.

With that said, the Storm have started the season like a team possessed and are once again the preeminent candidate to take out the title this season.

The Sharks however should present Melbourne with their toughest test of the season to date. Cronulla at their best are one of the few teams capable of beating Melbourne at their own game.

The Sharks are well served by a strong pack of forwards and their backline possesses a balanced mix of class and toughness to compliment the work done by their pack.

And of course, half James Maloney is a crucial ingredient when it comes to sparking the Sharks attack to life. He was superb in last season’s grand final and has already put another premiership contender, the Canberra Raiders, to the sword, with a masterful performance in the nation’s capital back in Round 2.

Maloney’s battle with Cooper Cronk will be worth the price of admission alone. Two of the game’s premier halves go head-to-head in a contest that should be played at a terrific pace.

Prediction

The Storm start favourites at home and the Sharks have always struggled to fire at AAMI Park. With that said, Cronulla would have had their eye on this match for a while now and will be primed for a strong performance. The loss of Jesse Bromwich to injury doesn’t help Melbourne’s cause but the Storm’s record at home is ominous and a big crowd should see them home.

Storm by 4

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.