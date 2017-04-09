New Zealand Warriors vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The New Zealand Warriors host the Parramatta Eels in Round 6 of the 2017 NRL premiership. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2pm (AEST).

Both teams are currently on four points, along with five other teams.

Parramatta started the season well with wins against Manly and St George, but they’ve since had three straight losses to the Gold Coast, Cronulla and Canberra.

The Warriors won their first game against Newcastle, lost their next three – against Melbourne, Canterbury and St George – but got back to the winner’s list with a hard-fought victory over the Titans at home last week.

The Titans game was the comeback match for Kieran Foran, and he scored the winning try with two minutes to go.

Stephen Kearney’s side are unchanged this week.

Brad Arthur has made one change to the squad that lost to Canberra last week, with backrower Tepai Moeroa returning from injury, forcing Nathan Brown back to the bench.

Prediction

Both teams need a win to stay in touch with the top eight. The Warriors looked better in the second half last week, with Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran combining well.

Warriors by 4.

Join The Roar at 2pm (AEST) for live score updates and debate in our blog.