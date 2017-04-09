Nick Kyrgios vs Sam Querrey: Davis Cup Tennis live scores, blog

The in-form Nick Kyrgios will be out to finish off the Davis Cup tie for Australia when he takes on Sam Querrey who is in a must-win situation after being brought in for Jack Sock. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 12pm – midday (AEST).

The Australian team come into the final day of the tie in the driver’s seat, but the American’s have swung a change on match morning, bringing Sam Querrey in for Jack Sock, who re-discovered form yesterday to take the doubles.

Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson got the Aussies off to the perfect start on Friday and with the doubles team of Sam Groth and John Peers losing yesterday, those wins became all the more important.

Thompson was first up on Friday, getting the better of Sock who looked all at sea. It might have taken four sets, but the American never seriously looked in the match.

While he played better after the first set yesterday, he looked both physically and mentally out of the contest against Thompson and so Jim Courrier has brought in Querrey.

He is yet to play this weekend after originally being listed for doubles.

Querrey, who has beaten Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon has a big-serving game based on power, and although it’s a little less well rounded than that of Sock’s, he beat Kyrgios only a few weeks ago.

What is for certain is that Kyrgios will be the man representing Australia. He came into the tie in career-best form and continued that on Friday, getting the better of tall-timber John Isner.

Kyrgios mixed up his game, served 20 aces of his own and defended well. Notably, he enjoyed himself on the court and never once looked to lose his head, even when the going got tough.

Six months ago, it’s doubtable Kyrgios would have won a game like that one, but it’s evident he has turned his career around a corner and loves playing Davis Cup.

If Querrey is going to grab a victory here, it’s going to be all about his serve and getting each set to tie-breakers. Breaking Kyrgios’ serve is an extremely difficult thing to do, but if he can continually hold and turn it into a grind, Kyrgios could lose his way.

Prediction

Kyrgios is in incredible form but knowing Querrey beat him not so long ago, this game is going to be a tough one. With Lleyton Hewitt on the sideline though, it should give the Australian an edge to wrap up the tie.

Kyrgios in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 Davis Cup from 12pm – midday (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.