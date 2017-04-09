SANZAAR to reveal Super Rugby decisions today

SANZAAR will announce its decision on the future of the Super Rugby competition at 6pm AEST today, after this week’s round of matches concludes.

It is believed likely that the announcement will involve cutting at least two or three Super Rugby teams – one from Australia, and one or two from South Africa.

The Force are believed to be the team most likely to be cut from the Australian conference, while the Kings and Cheetahs are at risk in South Africa.

Ironically it will be the Force and the Kings, the two clubs most likely to be cut, who close out the round with a match at nib Stadium in Perth.

The Roar will have full coverage of SANZAAR’s announcement when it is made.