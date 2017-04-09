Sharks stop the Storm in grand-final rematch

The Cronulla Sharks have taken a win in the grand final re-match with a 11-2 victory over the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne.

Given the tough conditions, the stage was set for a tight contest between two premiership contenders and neither team gave an inch in another well-contested match.

The Sharks though showed why they are the reigning premiers by outmuscling the Storm en route to a 11-2 win that proves that they have what it takes to perhaps go back-to-back.

The Sharks were primed for an arm-wrestle this afternoon and had Melbourne covered, despite being on the wrong end of a one-sided penalty count.

The likes of Paul Gallen, Wade Graham, Andrew Fifita, Matt Prior, Jack Bird and Valentine Holmes rolled up their sleeves and got the job done.

James Maloney, Chad Townsend and James Segeyaro were all decisive with their kicking game and that was the difference.

Melbourne competed as well as ever but Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater were well contained throughout the contest. As a result, the Sharks managed to keep Melbourne tryless at AAMI Park – a very rare feat indeed.

Overall, it takes a great team to beat the Storm in Melbourne – The Sharks are a great team and it is going to take a great team to stop them from defending their title.

Final score

Melbourne Storm 2

Cronulla Sharks 11