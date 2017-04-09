St Kilda Saints vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

The St Kilda Saints will host the Brisbane Lions on Sunday afternoon at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1:10pm AEST.

After a disappointing performance in Round 1, the Saints just fell short last week in a gallant performance against the West Coast Eagles.

Brisbane have looked promising so far this season. They just got over the line in Round 1 against Gold Coast and were impressive in their loss to Essendon last week.

St Kilda are looking to get into the finals for the first time since 2011 while Brisbane are looking to rebuild with new coach Chris Fagan.

The Saints have lost three-time best and fairest winner Jack Steven who has a punctured lung but have brought in one of the greatest players ever to put on a St Kilda jumper, Nick Riewoldt, who is making a surprise return from a leg injury.

Brisbane have omitted Michael Close, Ryan Bastinac and Ryan Harwood and have brought in two debutants Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry and promising forward Josh Schache.

St Kilda have a dangerous forward line which will cause headaches for Brisbane’s defence. This forward line includes Nick Riewoldt, Josh Bruce, Tim Membrey and Paddy McCartin.

If Brisbane have any chance of winning they have to dominate the midfield. Their midfield has elite players in Tom Rockliff, Dayne Beams and Dayne Zorko. They will all have to play out of their skins as the Lions forward and back lines are not up to the Saints’ quality.

Prediction

The Saints will get their first win of the season over a rebuilding Brisbane team. The Lions will be competitive for the first half but will run out of steam and the Saints will run over the top of them for an easy win.

St Kilda by 43.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1:10pm AEST.