2017 US Masters final day: Golf live updates, blog

The final round of the 2017 US Masters at Augusta is set for a thrilling and climactic end. Join The Roar for live score updates and a live blog of all the action from the final day, starting from 5am AEST.
Fourteen players are within six shots of tied leaders Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose who sit at -6. The chasing brigade is filled with a variety of different players, each trying to win the green jacket.
Rickie Fowler (-5), Thomas Pieters (-4) and Sergio Garcia (-6) are chasing their maiden major victories while phenome Jordan Spieth (-4) is aiming to rectify his demons of the past to collect his third.
Previous Masters Champions Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Adam Scott (2013) are also looking to both respectively become multiple major winners.
Scott said a win would be cause for celebration on a national level in Australia.
“Two green jackets puts you in some pretty elite company in the world of golf,” said Scott.
“I think it will just be fun for Australia, obviously the first one was a big deal but we’re pretty much up for a celebration any time down there.”
Conditions are set to be near perfect for the final day’s play. Sunny temperatures of twenty-five degrees Celsius and wind speeds topping twelve kilometres per hour are expected to greet players.
This is expected to provide realistic scoring opportunities for players in contrast to the tough conditions they faced earlier in the week.
The final day will come down to who can keep their ball in play and put on the fast, glassy greens of Augusta. Although the tournament begins at the first, it is ultimately the back nine on Sunday where the prestigious event truly begins.
Prediction – Jordan Spieth – 10
Join The Roar for live score updates and a live blog of all the action from the final day, starting from 5am AEST.
5:44am
dylgolf said | 5:44am | ! Report
S, Garcia and J, Rose both nail his tee shots (1st shots) on the par four 5th in the fairway.
5:41am
dylgolf said | 5:41am | ! Report
J, Rose makes his par on the par three fourth.
He remains at -6.
5:40am
dylgolf said | 5:40am | ! Report
A, Scott hits his approach on the par four 7th to 10 feet.
An uphill birdie putt await.s
5:39am
dylgolf said | 5:39am | ! Report
R, Fowler mises his approach (2nd shot) on the par 4 5th long and right.
J, Spieth hits his approach (2nd shot) on the par four 5th to 14 feet.
5:37am
dylgolf said | 5:37am | ! Report
2017 US MASTERS
Day four
Leaderboard
S, Garcia -8
J, Rose -6
R, Fowler -5
C, Hoffman -4
J, Spieth -3
A, Scott – 3
R, Moore -2
5:33am
dylgolf said | 5:33am | ! Report
J, Rose hits his 5 iron (1st shot) on the par 3 fourth to the left side of the green.
Currently at -6.
5:32am
dylgolf said | 5:32am | ! Report
S, Garcia hits his iron approach shot (1st shot) on the par 3 fourth to the centre of the green.
Currently at -8.