2017 US Masters final day: Golf live updates, blog

The final round of the 2017 US Masters at Augusta is set for a thrilling and climactic end. Join The Roar for live score updates and a live blog of all the action from the final day, starting from 5am AEST.

Fourteen players are within six shots of tied leaders Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose who sit at -6. The chasing brigade is filled with a variety of different players, each trying to win the green jacket.

Rickie Fowler (-5), Thomas Pieters (-4) and Sergio Garcia (-6) are chasing their maiden major victories while phenome Jordan Spieth (-4) is aiming to rectify his demons of the past to collect his third.

Previous Masters Champions Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Adam Scott (2013) are also looking to both respectively become multiple major winners.

Scott said a win would be cause for celebration on a national level in Australia.

“Two green jackets puts you in some pretty elite company in the world of golf,” said Scott.

“I think it will just be fun for Australia, obviously the first one was a big deal but we’re pretty much up for a celebration any time down there.”

Conditions are set to be near perfect for the final day’s play. Sunny temperatures of twenty-five degrees Celsius and wind speeds topping twelve kilometres per hour are expected to greet players.

This is expected to provide realistic scoring opportunities for players in contrast to the tough conditions they faced earlier in the week.

The final day will come down to who can keep their ball in play and put on the fast, glassy greens of Augusta. Although the tournament begins at the first, it is ultimately the back nine on Sunday where the prestigious event truly begins.

Prediction – Jordan Spieth – 10

