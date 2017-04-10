Ablett stars in Suns’ upset win

Hodge completely takes out Ablett off the ball

After being labelled uninterested during Gold Coast’s 102-point loss to Greater Western Sydney, Gary Ablett proved his critics wrong in Sunday’s huge victory over Hawthorn.

The two-time Brownlow Medallist led a supercharged Gold Coast to a 86-point win over the Hawks and Suns coach Rodney Eade said Ablett’s experience provided the foundation for the club’s highest ever winning margin.

“I thought his performance was good, I mean not to his normal excellent standard,” Eade said.

“I don’t think he kicked the ball exceptionally, he had a good goal.

“I thought he got his hands around the ball he worked harder in the contest which is his bread and butter and I thought he led the way, I thought his leadership was very good.”

Before the game the Suns had never scored more than 63 points against the Hawks and Eade was full of praise for his side.

“I thought our experienced players were terrific tonight,” he said.

“We’re a very young team even though we’ve been going for seven years, in round one we were the youngest I think.

“Getting some experience is needed, sometimes there’s a tipping point when there is too much youth”