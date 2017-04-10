Force call on fans to help them avoid axe

Clyde Rathbone on which Super Rugby team should be cut

Western Force chief executive Mark Sinderberry is urging fans to put their money where their mouth is as the franchise attempts to stave off extinction.

SANZAAR ended months of speculation on Sunday when it confirmed the Super Rugby competition will be reduced to 15 teams next season.

It means either the Force or Melbourne Rebels will be axed from the Australian conference.

Two South African teams – most likely the Kings and Cheetahs – will also be chopped.

SANZAAR announced the drastic changes in a bid to halt the decreasing crowds and dwindling revenues that have blighted the competition in recent years.

The new format leaves the Force and Rebels in a two-way fight for survival in the Australian conference.

The Rebels are privately owned, but that by no means guarantees their safety, especially given the huge financial losses they’ve experienced in recent years.

The Force have also experienced financial woes in recent times – so much so they were bailed out by the Australian Rugby Union last year in what was effectively a takeover.

But the Perth-based franchise have worked hard behind the scenes in recent months in a bid to come up with a way to become a financial powerhouse.

And their plan to become a publicly-owned franchise is gathering momentum after they officially put shares up for sale in the ‘Own the Force’ campaign.

The Force hope to sell between 5000-10,000 shares at $1000 each in what would raise between $5 million to $10 million dollars.

If a large amount of fans jump on board within the next few days, it would boost the Force’s chances of surviving the axe.

The ARU are set to give the Force and Rebels a short time frame to plead their case for survival.

Sinderberry said it was now more important than ever for fans to jump on board with the Force’s cause.

“We are in a two-horse race now,” Sinderberry said.

“We’re looking for all those people who made those pledges to make sure they sign up and commit their money.”

The Force have never reached the finals since their inception in 2006.

But Sinderberry said the growth of rugby in WA over that period was proof that Perth was a fertile breeding ground for rugby players.

Force foundation player Matt Hodgson was brought to tears on Sunday when he contemplated the thought of his beloved franchise being axed.

“My life’s here. It gave me my opportunity. I probably wouldn’t have played Super Rugby if the Force never rocked up,” Hodgson said.

“Rugby players in Perth are either going to go to the east coast or overseas earlier or pick up another code (if the Force get axed).

“We call rugby the global game. If we can’t even get it through all of Australia, it becomes frustrating.”

The ARU are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9.30am Sydney time on Monday to provide more details about the process moving forward.

The Force produced one of their most entertaining displays on Sunday in a 46-41 win over the Kings in a 12-try thriller at nib Stadium.

The Force trailed by 13 points with just 15 minutes remaining, before scoring three late tries to snatch the win in front of 8474 fans.