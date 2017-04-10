Is loyalty really dead?

As the footballing codes have progressed from their humble beginnings of something to do in spare time to a multi-billion dollar industry, a lot of things have changed.

Whether it be the size of competitions, venues or the player payments there have been numerous changes, maybe it is time we change our view of how loyalty is perceived in professional sports as well?

Up until around 2000 it was almost unheard of players changing teams unless they had a massive fall out with the club. This led to the players staying and giving their all to the one club.

Players are now employees. When employees do not perform they are sacked. The difference is that in professional sports there is a lot fewer opportunities to find work again compared to other industries.

As we all know there is big money in professional sports now so the players are expected to perform, otherwise we as fans lack loyalty to the players when we are calling for them to be dropped from week to week or delisted at the end of the year.

With the lifespan of a professional footballer being short and with the uncertainty of getting traded to different parts of Australia or the world at times, can we really blame them for trying to get the most money in the short time they have?

When we are judging if are player is loyal or not, instead of looking at if they stay at the one club or code for their whole career, maybe we look at how much they give to the particular team or code for their time there.

If the player gives their all and does everything they can to contribute to the team’s success isn’t that all we can ask for as fans?

Parramatta Eels fans could never question Jarryd Hayne’s dedication to the club when we chose to have a go at the NFL. This is the same for Geelong Cats and Adelaide Crows fans when Gary Ablett Jnr. and Patrick Dangerfield decided to leave. They both left their respective clubs for different reasons but their is no doubt that both players gave their all for their clubs for the duration they played at them.

It is hard for the fans when they see their champion players leave for another team or code but the days of all the star players staying at the one club are becoming rare. All the fans can ask for is that the players give their all and do everything to win while they are at the club.