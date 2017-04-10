Moses to be released after Easter: reports

Mitchell Moses will be released from the Wests Tigers and allowed to join the Parramatta Eels after Easter, according to a tweet from the Daily Telegraph’s Buzz Rothfield.

Rothfield tweeted: “BREAKING: @mitchmoses6 DEFINITELY sticking to @TheParraEels contract – will be released early by @WestsTigers – next week”

Rothfield later clarified that Moses would play for the Tigers in their Easter Monday game against the Eels before being released.

There do appear to be some mixed messages coming through however after Tony Adams tweeted on Sunday night that Moses was considering remaining with the Tigers.

Adams tweeted: “BREAKING: My man @RLW_Mole tells me Mitchell Moses considering backflipping on deal with @TheParraEels and staying at @WestsTigers”

Moses has already signed a two-year deal with the Parramatta Eels starting in 2018, but last week requested an early release from the Tigers to join the Eels immediately.

Former Tigers coach Jason Taylor said that he would release Moses from his contract if he was still running the show at Wests, believing that Moses’ moving on would do good things for Luke Brooks.

“I think that (Brooks) needs to step up and lead this team and I don’t think that it’s going to be a negative for Luke if Mitch does move to Parramatta,” Taylor said.

“It gives Luke the opportunity to own the team, he needs to take over it and run it in his fashion.”

Taylor said Moses signing with the Eels had come as a suprise.

“I was surprised initially, (it was) a big surprise.

“The big thing happening with the Wests Tigers in the last few weeks is the issues in the background are really affecting the way this team’s playing.”