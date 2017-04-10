It’s official: Liverpool to take on Sky Blues in Sydney this year

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

English footballing giants Liverpool have confirmed a trip to Australia in May, booking a match against Sydney FC in Sydney after the English Premier League wraps up.

The game will take place at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday the 24th of May, the announcement coming from Liverpool ambassador Ian Rush while in the city on Monday.

“This is the first time the lads have played in Sydney and they’re really looking forward to a great match against one of Australia’s best A-League teams,” he said.

“We have so many incredible fans in Australia and there is always a brilliant atmosphere when we play over here.”

There is a little contention around the scheduling though.

The fixture will be running a tight line in terms of travel and the quality of the pitch, with Liverpool’s last round Premier League game coming just days before on May 21.

There will also be NRL games played at ANZ three days prior and two days after the exhibition match, putting the stadium staff’s ground preparation and maintenance abilities to the test.

Liverpool has become a bit of a common feature within Australia in recent years, kicking off with a historic match against Melbourne Victory in 2013 in front of a 95,000-strong MCG crowd.

The Reds also made appearances in Brisbane and Adelaide following that, but this will be the 18-time Premier League champion’s first trip to Sydney.

The fixture will no doubt be a massive boost to the footballing community in New South Wales and the state as a whole, a fact that NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has been quick to point out.

“We are excited Liverpool FC has chosen to play here,” she said.

“Securing this match is another example of the NSW Government’s commitment to building a world-class calendar of events to drive visitation to our state.”

With a supporter base of over two million fans, Australia is quickly becoming a second home for the Reds.

The game comes just in time for the 125th-anniversary celebrations of the club as the Reds celebrate the big milestone on June 3.