Rebels hit out at ARU after Super Rugby announcement

ARU explains why one Australian rugby team has to go

The Melbourne Rebels have hit out at rugby bodies as a decision looms on their future, saying the Super Rugby culling process should have been handled better.

The Australian Rugby Union will decide this week whether to axe the Rebels or the Western Force from the competition in 2018.

The Rebels insist it is business as usual ahead of their conference derby with the Brumbies on Saturday night, but they have admitted to frustration as the axe hangs over their heads.

“While disappointed by prolonged decision-making process, the club is solely focused on Saturday night’s Australian derby,” the club said in a statement.

“The club is increasingly frustrated by the impact this process has had on Rebels players, staff, members, fans and partners.

“The club wishes the management of the issue had been better handled by SANZAAR or the ARU.”

Players from the Force and Rebels will learn within the next two to three days which of their teams will be axed by the ARU after the governing body has consulted with both to better understand their position and prospects.

But players and fans are no wiser as to which team will get the chop, with ARU chief executive Bill Pulver and chairman Cameron Clyne saying the Rebels had no edge over the Force because they were privately owned.