The Saints too strong for tiring Lions

St Kilda have got over the line with a 31-point win in a scrappy encounter under the roof of Etihad Stadium.

The game was not of a great standard with the Saints having the lead throughout. The Lions were briefly in front during the third quarter for a total period of five minutes and five seconds.

The game started off with the Saints dominating, taking a 20-point lead into quarter time.

In the second quarter the Saints continued to dominate, getting out to a six-goal lead before Brisbane kicked the last three goals of the quarter to take momentum into the main break.

St Kilda still took a three goal lead into half time.

The third quarter started with Brisbane keeping the momentum going kicking three goals in a row to get the lead. They continued to tussle with St Kilda until the Saints regained composure get a slim eight-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints kicked five goals seven to the Lions two goals two in the last quarter to run away with the game over a tired Brisbane outfit.

The Saints will be pleased with the output of experienced duo Nick Riewoldt (28 touches, 12 marks and three goals) and Leigh Montagna (30 touches and nine marks). Although they will not be happy with their accuracy in front of goal again kicking 14.23, this included Josh Bruce’s 1.4.

For Brisbane their main contributors were Dayne Beams (30 disposals and eight tackles), Daniel Rich (32 touches) and Dayne Zorko (26 disposals and nine tackles). They will be disappointed with the performances of Eric Hipwood and Jack Frost. Hipwood only had two disposals and a tackle and Frost had four handballs and a tackle.

The Lions would be disappointed as this is the second week in a row where they have been overrun in the final quarter. They will face the undefeated Tigers at the Gabba next week.

For the Saints they get their first win for the season and will look to get another win next week against a good looking Collingwood outfit.