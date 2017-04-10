“We’ll reveal the unlucky team… after the break”: ARU goes full Australian Idol on Super Rugby announcement

“Would you rather get a bullet to the head, or five to the chest and bleed to death?” When the Brad Pitt-portrayed Billy Beane uttered those words in Moneyball, the point he made was clear: as unappetising a pair of options as those are, there’s little doubt which one most of us would take.
If we have to receive bad news, make it quick. Make it relatively painless. Make it professional.
As it is, the ARU has decided to inflict Australia’s rugby teams and fans with the far less desirable of the two.
Following SANZAAR’s confirmation that Super Rugby would be shifting from an 18-team to 15-team format, the ARU called a press conference for this morning. It was the perfect opportunity to finally end all the speculation about who will, and won’t, be playing in the competition next year – an opportunity every rugby fan in the country surely hoped they would take.
They didn’t.
“Consultation is required with both the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels to further understand their financial position,” ARU chairman Cameron Clyne said.
“We don’t anticipate this final consultation period being a drawn-out process and expect to be able to deliver an outcome in the very near future.”
After revealing the unsurprising news that the race to escape the gallows is now being run by the Force and Rebels, Clyne went on to say he hopes a final decision will be announced within 48-72 hours. Regardless of that (relatively) short time, it’s a bit rich for the ARU to be talking about how any part of this process won’t be drawn out.
Today’s announcement has ultimately left everyone in suspense, much like any bog-standard reality TV show.
Unlike reality TV, however, this is a real issue, one where the future of many a rugby employee, be they a player, support staff member or anyone else, could be on the line. Look no further than Matt Hodgson’s teary press conference yesterday for evidence of how serious this is.
Unlike reality TV, there’s no benefit to delaying the announcement, no advertisement views to be milked from the suspense.
It begs the question of who the ARU is actually governing for. It is surely not the fans, who will soon have one fewer team to support. It is not the players, 20 per cent of whom will be out of a job next season. It’s hardly themselves, either, given the hammering their image and reputation have taken over the past months.
The greatest tragedy from all this is the Super Rugby product on the field is nothing short of tremendous. This morning alone, both Spiro Zavos and Geoff Parkes have spoken of how the players deserve far better than their administrators.
However, the decision to cut back to four teams, sad as it is, is understandable.
It will be devastating for that team – its players, staff, fans and all other stakeholders. But from a bone-dry and emotionless financial standpoint, it’s understandable. When you don’t have the mega-bucks of the AFL or NRL broadcast deals, sport is an expensive business.
The ARU certainly doesn’t have those mega-bucks.
But the fact we still can’t definitively name the teams that won’t be around next year is just wrong for everyone who has even a passing interest in rugby.
When asked whether he’d prefer the aforementioned single bullet to the head or five to the chest, Peter Brand astutely asks if those are his only two options.
The ARU decided they are for Australian rugby fans by making the call to cut one team. The least they could have done, and undoubtedly should have done, was give us all a single bullet, because we’ve found out that five in the chest is awfully painful.
April 10th 2017 @ 10:31am
Fionn said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:31am | ! Report
I’m not sure what’s worse, getting rid of a team or the way that this has been handled by the ARU. It’s like a pantomime.
April 10th 2017 @ 11:13am
Daniel Jeffrey said | April 10th 2017 @ 11:13am | ! Report
Has to be the way it’s been handled, doesn’t it? It’s just disrespectful to no be up front with the rugby community
April 10th 2017 @ 10:33am
Steve said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:33am | ! Report
If it wasn’t so sad it would be bloody funny. Even after all this the ARU still don’t get it.
—
April 10th 2017 @ 10:38am
Jock Cornet said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:38am | ! Report
Get out of the coffee shop or off your boat and make a flipping decision . In fact dissolve yourselves you are flipping useless. You had 10 years to develop the force and improve the 2nd tire club systems but you deliberately did nothing. You have destroyed rugby in this nation whilst it is going gangbusters world wide
April 10th 2017 @ 10:40am
Jaybes said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:40am | ! Report
We are in this position because of the ARU’s decision to commit to the rubbish format rather than forge their own path. People will lose jobs, potentially careers and livelihoods for no other reason than bad choices by the ARU and yet they will remain with their jobs and settled down homes etc. Clyne and Pulver must go after this, an absolute tragedy for the game.
The rhetoric is deplorable “declining viewers, crowds and revenue forces us into this position” this is not becuase of 5 teams it is because of the current format. Absolute disgrace.
April 10th 2017 @ 10:51am
Train Without A Station said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:51am | ! Report
As the other article said, the ARU had looked to go down a trans-tasman path with NZ. Unfortunately NZ didn’t want to.
April 10th 2017 @ 11:23am
Whakaata said | April 10th 2017 @ 11:23am | ! Report
Why would they?
Australian rugby has put the knife into New Zealand rugby’s back in regards to the two most recent World Cups.
But now Australian rugby is falling apart they want to say “oh no hard feelings aye bro”
April 10th 2017 @ 11:35am
Train Without A Station said | April 10th 2017 @ 11:35am | ! Report
I’m not saying the NZRU should do anything.
I’m pointing at that the ARU are looking at other options, a thing people criticize them for not doing.
April 10th 2017 @ 10:46am
Train Without A Station said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:46am | ! Report
Interestingly I read on the GAGR forums that the reason a decision hasn’t been made is because the member unions need to come to an agreement at the AGM which is today or tomorrow.
Would have been nice if the journalists were able to tell us this instead….
April 10th 2017 @ 10:53am
Bakkies said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:53am | ! Report
Clyne mentioned ownership structure has changed things so reading in to that the Force share prospectus giving the fans a chance to buy in to their side has likely changed things. To be fair to the Force they have to look at the number of expressions of interest they have had so far in buying shares and of course the number of shares purchased so far.
April 10th 2017 @ 11:32am
Tony said | April 10th 2017 @ 11:32am | ! Report
I’ve bought mine, Bakkies.
Surprisingly, the Force haven’t really pushed the share offer very hard. Wonder if they’ve been told it won’t make any difference.
It’s a shame it didn’t come together earlier – it was supposed to be ready at the end of last year but apparently got caught up in regulatory red tape.
April 10th 2017 @ 11:36am
Train Without A Station said | April 10th 2017 @ 11:36am | ! Report
It’s it a shame it didn’t come together about 4 years earlier, between that and avoiding hiring and then re-signing Michael Foley, the Force were capable of being more successful as they are showing now.
April 10th 2017 @ 11:46am
Bakkies said | April 10th 2017 @ 11:46am | ! Report
They have got a good CEO now with a lot of experience in pro Rugby throughout different stages and a coach that the players have faith in.
April 10th 2017 @ 10:48am
Jude said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:48am | ! Report
Wayne Smith said on the radio today that the ARU went to London without a plan, saying they would be “flexible”. Wayne said there is a difference between being “flexible” and bending over. The ARU are supposed to support Australian Rugby. How is destroying one Australian franchise and bringing in a Japanese team doing that. Can you imagine NZ Rugby allowing one of their teams to be dropped without a fight?
April 10th 2017 @ 10:52am
Train Without A Station said | April 10th 2017 @ 10:52am | ! Report
How is destroying one Australian franchise and bringing in a Japanese team doing that
$$$$$