“We have had enough”: Indigenous players react after Eddie Betts was racially abused

The AFL’s indigenous players are saddened by the sport’s latest racism row, saying they’ve had enough of racial vilification.

Port Adelaide is investigating racism cases, including a woman who admits to calling Adelaide’s indigenous forward Eddie Betts an ape.

Port is also investigating claims their indigenous ruckman Paddy Ryder was racially abused by a Crows supporter during Saturday night’s match between the South Australian clubs.

Leading indigenous player Shaun Burgoyne, a four-time premiership star who chairs the AFL Players’ Indigenous Advisory Board, says indigenous players are saddening by ongoing racial vilification.

“This has been happening for far too long and we, as indigenous footballers, have had enough,” Burgoyne said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We deserve more respect than we are being shown.

“While it’s heartening that these incidents are being called out, there’s a lot of work to do before we can claim to be a truly inclusive game.”

The AFL says it will support Port’s investigation and any probe from South Australian police.

“The AFL deplores all racist behaviour,” an AFL spokesman told AAP on Tuesday.

“There is no place for it within our game and no place for such behaviour across society.”

A 31-year-old woman says she’s received death threats after labelling Betts an ape on a social media post and writing he “should go back to the zoo where him and his family belong”.

The woman, Port supporter Maxine Spratt, made the comments on Facebook after Saturday’s night match.

Port is unlikely to be able to take any action against Spratt as she’s not a member of the club, though Facebook has deactivated her account.

Port said it was investigating the latest controversy involving the club – it banned a female member last year for throwing a banana at Betts during a game against the Crows.

“The club takes the allegations very seriously and is investigating the claims with Adelaide Oval Stadium Management,” Port said in a statement.

“Port Adelaide is also investigating claims that its own player Paddy Ryder was subject to racial taunts from an Adelaide Crows spectator.”

Adelaide Crows chief executive Andrew Fagan said his club “strongly condemns any such behaviour and finds it abhorrent and disgusting”.

“In listening to our playing group and our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players in particular, it is clear how damaging and impactful racism is to them and their families,” Fagan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last August, Port indefinitely banned club member Alexandra Pelosi after she threw a banana at Betts during a game. She was also fined by police for disorderly behaviour.

At the time, Betts called for greater education about racism.

“No one is born racist,” Betts said last August.

“It is ingrained in them somewhere down the track. It all comes down to that, to be educated.”