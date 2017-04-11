ARU backtrack on “48-72 hours” timeframe for next Super Rugby announcement

The ARU has offered the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force more time to state their case for Super Rugby survival beyond 2017.
ARU chairman Cameron Clyne says the governing body’s initial plan to decide which franchise would be cut from the competition by Thursday had been scrapped.
The Force have issued a writ against the ARU, while the Rebels are also considering their legal options as the axe hovers over both clubs ahead of next year’s return to a 15-team Super Rugby format.
Australian Rugby Union (ARU) Chairman, Cameron Clyne has issued the following statement on the consultation process before it is decided which team will be removed from Super Rugby under a restructured 15-team competition from 2018.
“The ARU will undertake due process to ensure that both the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force are given adequate opportunity to present their business case before the Board makes a final decision on which team to be removed,” said Clyne.
“We maintain our commitment to reaching resolution on this matter as soon as possible, however the timeline that we initially anticipated of 48-72 hours will not apply.
“As confirmed on Monday, we have commenced a consultation process with both teams and will provide an update at an appropriate time.”
Redderthankevin said | April 11th 2017 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
If the ARU was fair dinkum they would scrap the Waratahs. The most unsuccessful franchise. All those ARU wallabies and one title. Eastern suburb following of latte drinkers. They have no community engagement.
Dave_S said | April 11th 2017 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
God help us if they ever try to organise a chook raffle…
Sydneysider said | April 11th 2017 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
This is just too funny…… Pulver, Clyne and co…. changed their minds again.
LOL..LOL..LOL..LOL..
The longer this drags on, the more damage it does to the Super Rugby brand in Australia.
Train Without A Station said | April 11th 2017 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Well no.
Rugby WA took legal action which has dragged it out.
Johnno said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
Boot the Brumbies, they could of merged into the sydney scene and an NRC side for Canberra could of been good enough in the situation, plus put a Canberra side back in the shute shield. Brumbies crowds are woeful.
Damo said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:03pm | ! Report
Hasn’t the Rebels owner given them an out by naming his price for the ARU to buy the licence back? It might be the only choice the ARU have left. They’ve backed themselves so far into a hole that legal action may require them to show why they should keep the Reds, Waratahs and Brumbies over the Force or Rebels.
There was obviously no actual criteria established, hence why the Force launched the writ as soon as they finished meeting with the ARU.
Geeez – you wonder if they’ve even had any legal council on this at all!
Train Without A Station said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
But what can any Force legal action result in?
They can’t sue as they would need to demonstrate damages. Hard to say you’ve been financially hit for losing your team when you haven’t posted a profit since 2010.
Currently they are applying for an injunction merely to prevent their expulsion.
They’ve have to be confident of standing on their own two feet going forward as the ARU could just let them collapse pretty easily.
Damo said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
Can result in them staying in the competition until 2020!
https://thewest.com.au/sport/rugby-union/force-take-legal-action-in-bid-to-stay-afloat-in-super-rugby-competition-ng-b88442784z
Train Without A Station said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
They've have to be confident of standing on their own two feet going forward as the ARU could just let them collapse pretty easily.
Damo said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
Might not be relevant whether they can stand on their own two feet or not:
“The Force have a clause in the alliance agreement signed by the club and the ARU last year that commits both parties through the current broadcast deal that ends in 2020”
So if there is no wording in the alliance agreement around the Force’s requirement to ‘stand on their own two feet’ we now have a contractual legal stoush and it gets even messier.
Train Without A Station said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
No there isn’t.
But I doubt the agreement stipulates the ARU must fund them either.
So if they can’t live on their own two feet, they will die themselves without ARU support anyway.
piru said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
The lack of any criteria is a big question mark.
If you apply for a job and are told no, you’re entitled to be told why – is this any different?
Train Without A Station said | April 11th 2017 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
I get that.
But where has it every said that it is required to be a fair and just process.
Nobody has an inherent right to be in the competition.