ARU backtrack on “48-72 hours” timeframe for next Super Rugby announcement

    The ARU has offered the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force more time to state their case for Super Rugby survival beyond 2017.

    ARU chairman Cameron Clyne says the governing body’s initial plan to decide which franchise would be cut from the competition by Thursday had been scrapped.

    The Force have issued a writ against the ARU, while the Rebels are also considering their legal options as the axe hovers over both clubs ahead of next year’s return to a 15-team Super Rugby format.

    Full statement from the ARU

    Australian Rugby Union (ARU) Chairman, Cameron Clyne has issued the following statement on the consultation process before it is decided which team will be removed from Super Rugby under a restructured 15-team competition from 2018.

    “The ARU will undertake due process to ensure that both the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force are given adequate opportunity to present their business case before the Board makes a final decision on which team to be removed,” said Clyne.

    “We maintain our commitment to reaching resolution on this matter as soon as possible, however the timeline that we initially anticipated of 48-72 hours will not apply.

    “As confirmed on Monday, we have commenced a consultation process with both teams and will provide an update at an appropriate time.”

