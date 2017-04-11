ARU backtrack on “48-72 hours” timeframe for next Super Rugby announcement

Incredible rugby try has to be seen to be believed

The ARU has offered the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force more time to state their case for Super Rugby survival beyond 2017.

ARU chairman Cameron Clyne says the governing body’s initial plan to decide which franchise would be cut from the competition by Thursday had been scrapped.

The Force have issued a writ against the ARU, while the Rebels are also considering their legal options as the axe hovers over both clubs ahead of next year’s return to a 15-team Super Rugby format.