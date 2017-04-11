Football as modern art (feat. Eddie Betts)

Blues prevail over rivals for first win of the season

Samo Petrevski-Seton could have handballed with his left. I know this because I’ve seen the replay two dozen times.

Instead, surrounded by three closing defenders, he delivered a spinning banana-handball with his right. It floated over to an open Patrick Cripps, who kicked the goal.

I hadn’t seen anything like it. So I looked it up.

The term ‘banana handball’ gets 73 results on Google. Most are in relation to a Japanese woman on Instagram who has decided to include the hashtags #banana and #handball into a photo of her having drinks with friends.

I am Japanese myself. This is still curious to me.

There’s only one result relating to Australian rules football. It’s Samo Petrevski-Seton.

It triggered memories of the last Carlton player to do ridiculous, incredible things. He still does ridiculous things, of course, but for another. He seems happier too.

I am not happier. Carlton’s list is half quality and half bus manifest of a Contiki tour. It still hurts to see him in passing.

Magic and The Magician

Artist: Eddie Betts

Medium: Contested mark + Dribble kick on Adelaide Oval grass

Please do not leave your seats. A brief Q and A to follow.

Q: What is happening in this piece?

A: There are two acts.

Firstly, Eddie Betts competes for a mark with Port Adelaide’s Tom Jonas.

Q: Who is Tom Jonas?

A: Let me tell you about Tom Jonas. Tom Jonas is 189cm and 89kg. He’s big.

Last year, Jonas got six weeks for knocking out a smaller player in the forward pocket. West Coast’s Andrew Gaff was unconscious for two minutes.

Q: Oh.

A: Andrew Gaff is the exact same weight as Eddie Betts. Which is 11kg lighter than Jonas.

Tom Jonas is running towards Eddie Betts. This is not a good situation.

Q: What happens?

A: It’s better if I show you.

Q: What is Tom Jonas doing on the floor?

A: Women’s Health magazine describes it as one-half of sexual position ‘The Spider’.

Q: Tell me about the second act.

A: For his next trick, Eddie kicks for goal. He’s being forced into his non-preferred side by human spider, Tom Jonas.

He can (A) risk running back into Jonas to get to his preferred foot. (B) Snap with his left or (C) Kick a drop punt on the run. The angle isn’t horrible.

Adelaide are down by three goals. They need this one to count. Most guys kick the drop punt.

Q: Does Betts kick a drop punt?

A: The answer is (D). Eddie Betts kicks a right-footed dribble kick from the left pocket. The ball dances to the middle.

What.

Q: He’s outbodying bigger opponents and kicking ridiculous goals.

A: I know, Eddie Betts is a magician.

Q: A ‘magician’? Is that like ‘freak’, or ‘excitement machine’?

A: Jesus. I didn’t say that. Don’t trap me in racist semiotics.

You go to a magic show. For a brief time, you believe that the magician is otherworldly, supernatural. But you know he’s not. Because magic isn’t real.

Then you enjoy it because you realise magic is a combination of several very specialised abilities. It requires motor skills like sleight of hand to misdirect an audience. It also requires abstract thinking to plan three, four moves ahead.

Q: So you’re saying Betts is not a wizard, he’s a magician.

A: How do you kick a right-footed dribble from the left pocket under pressure? He wasn’t bitten by a radioactive Jonas. It’s technical ability and practice.

To call Eddie ‘magic’ or a ‘freak’, is underselling what he’s doing here.

Q: Is this a successful piece?

If you see magic, it’s prosaic. It’s Eddie Betts doing Eddie Betts things. Whatever, right?

If you see a magician, an experienced and skilled performer, a man who has mastered kicking goals anywhere within 40m, it is very very impressive.

I love Eddie Betts.