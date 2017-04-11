Injured Scott and Thurston give us a glimpse into the Cowboys’ future

I was called to Townsville hospital last week for a cardiac procedure, which naturally caused a few nerves to jangle. So as to enjoy some light relief the night before, we visited the Cowboys Leagues Club in Flinders Street.

I had the opportunity to chat with diehard supporters and was surprised at how bullish they remain about the future of the club.

Having tasted the success of a grand final victory, they are adamant they will continue to be a major force in the NRL.

Not even Johnathan Thurston’s pending retirement dented their confidence, although his injury on the weekend may well put this to the test. The team was exposed against the Tigers with Thurston off the field, and they are sorely missing the grunt and leadership of co-captain Matt Scott up front.

But supporters I spoke to explained that in the Mackay Cutters, Townsville Blackhawks and Northern Pride, they have three Queensland Cup sides that are more than competitive, and there are young half backs ready to fill Thurston’s enormous shoes.

Ryan Ghietti captains the Pride from halfback, while Michael Parker and Nicholas Hynes are two young players said to have potential. North Queensland is a great breeding ground.

Jason Taumalolo and Coen Hess are superstars they can build a great pack around, and Peter Parr is capable of making the right recruitment choices.

Just over 12 months ago I had the opportunity to speak with Paul Green and suggested to him that in Taumalolo they have the greatest Kiwi player of all time. He fobbed me off, suggesting Antonio Winterstein is the best Kiwi player at the club.

With a new, $10 million contract in place for Taumalolo, I was somewhat vindicated and wise to assume Green was speaking to me somewhat tongue in cheek.

Thurston’s injury looked bad. He has pushed through the pain barrier repeatedly and for him to leave the field is rare. If his absence is extensive, the Cowboys’ future could be exposed sooner than anticipated. It will be very interesting to see who steps up and provides leadership.

It will not however dampen the club’s loyal supporters’ enthusiasm.