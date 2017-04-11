Let’s hope Kieran Foran has regained his mojo and stability

After two games for the Warriors, it looks as though Kieran Foran is well on the way to again being a NRL superstar.

And that’s vital for his well-being.

When he started as an 18-year-old with Manly it was pretty obvious the kid had all the attributes with brilliant hands, an accurate pass, the ability to beat opponents either side, and a solid defender.

In his debut season of 2009 under Des Hasler, Foran was a key player in Manly finishing the regular season in fifth, before falling at the first finals hurdle, 40-12 to the Storm.

In 2010, Manly finished eighth, beaten 28-0 in the play-offs by the Dragons.

But 2011 was a vintage year with the first-time pairing of pivots Foran with Daly Cherry-Evans, finishing second on the table, and beating the Warriors 24-10 in the grand final.

When the Manly Board kept dithering for months over Hasler’s contract renewal, he’d had enough and signed with the Bulldogs, as another Manly legend in Geoff Toovey took over the coaching.

In 2012, Manly finished fourth to be beaten by the Storm 40-12 in the prelim final.

In 2013, Manly again finished fourth, but were beaten in the decider 26-18 by the Roosters.

In 2014, Manly finished second but were an early casualty to South Sydney 40-24 in the play-offs.

In 2015, Foran’s rugby league took a dramatic turn, and not all for the best.

He announced in March he had signed with Parramatta for the next season.

That didn’t sit well on the peninsula with team mates and fans alike with Manly finishing ninth, and missing the finals.

It was no better for Foran when he arrived at Parramatta in last season, and coach Brad Arthur didn’t do him any favours by making him captain.

Foran’s stay with the Eels was both forgettable, and short.

He only played nine ordinary games, hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons, and was released following a season-ending shoulder injury.

The next few weeks were a nightmare for Foran, he was club-less, he still had demons off the field, and his rugby league future was bleak.

From left field, Warriors CEO Jim Doyle threw Auckland-born Foran a lifeline with a one-year contract, which took a suspicious NRL weeks to ratify.

And with good reason.

Even before Foran had pulled on a competition jersey for his new club, he was talking about playing for the Broncos in 2018, and was also linked with rejoining Des Hasler at the Bulldogs.

And when Cooper Cronk threw a grenade into the transfer list, Foran was again mentioned as Cronk’s replacement at the Storm.

All of which showed scant respect for Jim Doyle’s lifeline when no other club was interested.

But in the last two weeks, Foran has played some spectacular football, yet two games isn’t a season.

But if he continues to play at that level with the Warriors winning, then he has repaid Doyle’s faith, even if he’s off and running elsewhere next season.

Importantly, Kieran Foran as a footballer is back in business, and that’s good, especially for Kieran Foran.

I admit to having a special interest in not only his talent, but the fact we share a birthday on July 13, albeit born 51 years apart.