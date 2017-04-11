A solution for NRL transfers

A lot has been written lately on The Roar regarding the flaws or merits of the current player contracting system.

Fans are frustrated seeing their favourite players signing for rival teams well before the end of their current agreement. The NRL are in between a rock in a hard place as a transfer window or moratorium cannot realistically be enforced.

Players understandably will not accept a situation where they become out of contract before they are able to negotiate with a new employer.

It is a very difficult situation, however to reach a solution we should first consider the aspects that work.

Currently, early in the season clubs may release a player who may in turn sign with a new club for the rest of the season – providing that the club can afford the player within their salary cap.

This is effective as it allows teams to optimise their squads early in the year, cover injuries or make strategic changes should the right players become available.

This aspect of player transfers works well as it facilitates distribution of talent and works for clubs who require a player and the player who is seeking more playing time, job security or a better opportunity.

I propose that there be two transfer windows, one at the end of the season from November 1 to February 28 and a mid-season transfer window from May 1 – May 31. I also propose that players are able to renew agreements with their existing teams at any time.

The mid-season transfer window would remove the objections of players in the last year of their agreement that they should not have to wait to be out of contract before entering into a new contract. The mid-season transfer window would give them a chance to enter a new deal before their current deal expires.

They would however need to complete the transfer and move to the new club by May 31.

The onus in this case would be on the clubs to be cap compliant and they would need to trade players in some cases, aiding the spread of talent. If players do not utilise the transfer window then they would have to wait until the end of the season when they are out of contract, in which case they assume the risk.

This favours the player’s current club as while media can speculate and player agents can operate, the player will simply not be able to enter into an agreement until the end of the year. This encourages the player to focus on his footy and reduces the influence of the player agents.

I think this is the only workable solution. Consider a player such as Josh Reynolds who by all reports is unwanted at Canterbury and will remain in limbo for the rest of the year. It is unfair that he has to wait until he is out of contract to resolve his future. It is equally disappointing for fans if he signs with a rival club for next year and sits in the ‘exit lounge’ for the remainder of the year.

If the business could be resolved in a mid-season transfer window it would go a long way to resolving the player issues and the club’s salary cap position.

Currently clubs sign players and then attempt to shed players so they can be cap compliant. This is unfair on clubs who try to be compliant to begin with and also to the players that have to be sacrificed.