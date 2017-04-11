Western Sydney Wanderers vs FC Seoul: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

Player disgracefully knees referee in the head after being shown card

The Western Sydney Wanderers will be trying to keep their Asian Champions League campaign alive when they do battle with a winless FC Seoul. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8pm (AEST).

FC Seoul are also walking on a tightrope for finals contention, sitting in the unenviable position of last place in Group F with zero wins so far.

Their best result so far was the reverse fixture against the Wanderers, going down in an entertaining 3-2 high scoring affair at home.

That was Western Sydney’s first win of their campaign and the first bright spark of a very poor start to the group stages, having tasted defeat against Shanghai, 5-1, and Urawa, 4-0.

In terms of recent form, the Wanderers have been a roll since the aforementioned win over Seoul away from home.

They’ve won three and drawn one since then, securing their spot in the A-League finals for another year.

For Seoul, they’ve had a real mixed bag in the past month, picking up a win, draw and loss as they struggle to get their season started early in the K-League year.

Defence has been a real struggle for the Australian side, who have copped the most goals of any team in the competition so far with 11 from just three games.

Interestingly, the Wanderers have never lost against the Seoul in the Champions League, coming away with points on all five occasions in the clubs short history.

Prediction

Both sides really have had a tough time in the Champions League this season and are playing for the chance to move past the group stages.

The Wanderers have a win against Seoul away from home, so the return fixture should be a real advantage for them against a side low on domestic and Champions League confidence.

The Wanderers should get the job done tonight.

Wanderers to win 3-1

Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8pm (AEST).