Australia must pick Alex Carey for the Ashes

The Australian Test wicketkeepers position is well and truly up for grabs.

Incumbent gloveman Matthew Wade has been inconsistent. His keeping, while better than during his first stint in the Test side, is still not up to international standard, as he missed a number of costly chances during the recent series in India.

The most notable was the dropped catch of Cheteshwar Pujara in the second Test.

His batting is also a concern – he has only averaged 24.6 since being recalled in November. For a player who was apparently picked for his batting, that just isn’t good enough.

Considering Wade’s keeping and batting haven’t been good enough for international cricket, it’s time for Australia to pick a new keeper.

At domestic level, Peter Nevill, Sam Whiteman and Tim Paine are the names usually brought up when as options to replace Wade.

However, one keeper has stood out above the rest: Alex Carey.

The South Australian gloveman recently broke the record for most dismissals in a Sheffield Shield season, and has taken catches that Wade wouldn’t have a chance of holding onto. Carey is the best pure gloveman the country has seen since Ian Healy.

His work hasn’t gone unnoticed, with former shield keepers Chris Hartley and Darren Barry praising him on Twitter.

Carey’s batting has also been solid, racking up 594 runs at 33 and scoring five half-centuries.

If given the opportunity, Carey could become Australia’s next long-term Test keeper.