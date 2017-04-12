Geoffrey Stooke deserves a right royal rugby salute

Outside of Perth, very few of the rugby faithful would ever have heard of Geoffrey Stooke, but he has two genuine claims to fame.
He was the long-term president of RugbyWA from 1988 to 2011, and the only ARU director – in nine – to vote against Australia losing either the Force or the Rebels in a Super Rugby format shakeup.
It’s inconceivable just one in nine voted for Australia to retain five franchises when the ARU is the custodian of rugby for players, their sponsors, and their supporters.
ARU chairman Cameron Clyne and CEO Bill Pulver were the chief movers of the four-franchise vote – both having either a banking or financial CV.
Turn the clock back to the last chairman, Michael Hawker, and last CEO, John O’Neill, and there’s no way they would shirked their responsibilities as rugby custodians – and both of them came from banking backgrounds.
It was rugby first, then the financial for Hawker and O’Neill. Not financial first and rugby second as it is for Clyne and Pulver.
And for shirking their priority responsibilities, the current ARU board will definitely be sued by the Force if they go, and probably by the Rebels if they go.
Poetic justice as Clyne, Pulver, and six other directors that include three former Wallabies in John Eales, a legend in the code, plus Dr Brett Robinson and Paul McLean, as well as Elizabeth Broderick, Pip Marlow and Ann Sherry, seem to have forgotten their custodian briefs.
Axing a franchise will throw 30-plus footballers to the wolves on the open market, and leave thousands of supporters team-less.
Not on.
To be fair, the ARU has every right to be disgusted by the current Australian success rate in Super Rugby, with just seven wins from 23 games, including 12 losses out of 12 against New Zealand franchises.
Pathetic.
But don’t shoot the messenger, correct the reason for the failures. That’s what the ARU should concentrate on, not keeping the bank balance looking good.
There are only three possibilities for the current failures – poor coaching, poor captaincy, or poor players. To be realistic, it’s a combination of all three. So fix it, don’t bury it!
That’s been the ARU way for the 52 years I’ve been dealing with the governing body. Whenever there’s been a problem, they swept it under the carpet, and the problem was out of sight and out of mind.
I had hoped the ARU had moved beyond this method, but apparently not, and the ARU directors will likely pay for it either in court, or at the annual general meeting.
In the aftermath, it’s been Bill Pulver’s words that have rankled:
“It’s tragic we have to lose a team, but it will be better for Australian rugby in the future.”
Like hell it will for those booted.
The Battered Slav said | April 12th 2017 @ 8:50am | ! Report
Good on him for standing up to this travesty.
No team should be cut, but the Force definitely should not be cut over the Rebels (and like Larkham said it;’s inconceivable that the brumbies were even in the mix in the first place).
Hang your heads ARU, and while you’re looking down pay some attention to the grass roots, the opportunity for which will be the only possible silver lining in this farcical situation.
sheek said | April 12th 2017 @ 8:55am | ! Report
Hi David,
Good to see you up & about! I Like your article & I think these are the two most salient paragraphs:
“But don’t shoot the messenger, correct the reason for the failures. That’s what the ARU should concentrate on, not keeping the bank balance looking good.
There are only three possibilities for the current failures – poor coaching, poor captaincy or poor players. To be realistic, it’s a combination of all three. So fix it, don’t bury it”!
These are precisely the reasons why I am so against any team being culled. There are underlying accompanying mechanisms that are troubling Australian rugby.
The ARU can reduce to four, or three provinces, but if it doesn’t fix these associated problems, then the game will still bleed money.
I’m talking about something like getting more development officers out in the field, visiting schools, securing more participant players. But that’s not enough by itself.
When those extra players come on board, give them meaningful assistance in comps & equipment & training facilities.
TWAS will probably drop by & say like, “Well, the ARU doesn’t even have the money for development officers if they can’t raise revenue”.
Yeah, fair point. So if that’s true then the Wallas running the game at the pointy end can give up $100,000 each of their salary to fund two, or four, or six development officers! Do whatever it takes.
I’m not sure Pulver has a handle on things when he says the 18 team super rugby was a mistake. No, this is not correct.
It wasn’t the 18 teams that was the major problem it was the convoluted four pools & finals qualification process that confused, & alienated fans. It was the structure, not the number of teams, or even the teams themselves.
But, as is always the case in these matters, ARU & SANZAAR are looking to blame other people, in this case, several teams, for their own incompetence.
I really don’t have much time for SANZAAR & their boss Marinos. I’ve said in several different posts now that I believe SANZAAR is more concerned with developing their own power base than the overall welfare of rugby.
Finally, the manner in which this is being handled, will ensure that the matter drags on interminably, & many more fans will be alienated before the final decision is reached.
So ARU & SANZAAR, will it really be worth it in the end?
ads2600 said | April 12th 2017 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Great post Sheek! Couldn’t agree more.