Hey Tigers, don’t be dumb enough to let Moses go early

Memo: Wests Tigers. Don’t do the stupid thing and let Mitchell Moses leave to join Parramatta after you play the Eels on Easter Monday. Make him stay until the end of the season.

Where is the value for the club in letting him go now? It can only hurt you. He’s going there at the end of the year anyway, so make him play out the time between now and then and get something out of him.

Why give Parramatta an even break? That can only come back to haunt you, if the presence of Moses becomes a critical factor in them getting to the finals. Particularly if it is at the expense, narrowly, of a team like the Tigers.

While all of this negotiating of contracts for next year and beyond is going on with key players at the Tigers, there is still this season to worry about, and Moses is more important than anyone bar James Tedesco when it comes to the team’s chances of doing something.

What is wrong with Moses being a part of the campaign? Nothing that I can see. If he could play a part in the Tigers maybe having a bit of success by sneaking into the finals, then what would be wrong with that?

While the future is obviously important, the present is the main thing and the club’s supporters are entitled to see decisions being made with a view to getting the best possible result this season.

Moses is the team’s chief architect in attack. His defence is too often poor – and hopefully he is going to improve in that area – but he can make things happen with the ball in his hands. He can win games.

It is disturbing to see and hear reports suggesting Moses will be at Parramatta as soon as next week. I just hope it’s speculation and that the board and management of the Tigers won’t entertain the idea, but I always worry that where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

The Tigers are a developing side that will improve at a much quicker rate if they get the confidence that comes with good results. That’s the best reason for keeping Moses. Those players around him are going to get better as their combinations with him develop.

So what if he’s leaving at the end of the year? He’s contracted for this season and that’s what matters. Tigers fans deserve to see their team get the opportunity to play at their peak.

Moses himself should want to stay for the rest of the season as well. He should be old enough and mature enough now to know that is the right thing to do.

If I were a Tigers fan, I’d hate to think Moses might be released early. If I were an Eels fan, I’d love for him to be arriving sooner rather than later.

But there is only one club Moses is contracted to for this season and that’s the Tigers. Make him see it out.