Hey Tigers, don’t be dumb enough to let Moses go early

Memo: Wests Tigers. Don’t do the stupid thing and let Mitchell Moses leave to join Parramatta after you play the Eels on Easter Monday. Make him stay until the end of the season.
Where is the value for the club in letting him go now? It can only hurt you. He’s going there at the end of the year anyway, so make him play out the time between now and then and get something out of him.
Why give Parramatta an even break? That can only come back to haunt you, if the presence of Moses becomes a critical factor in them getting to the finals. Particularly if it is at the expense, narrowly, of a team like the Tigers.
While all of this negotiating of contracts for next year and beyond is going on with key players at the Tigers, there is still this season to worry about, and Moses is more important than anyone bar James Tedesco when it comes to the team’s chances of doing something.
What is wrong with Moses being a part of the campaign? Nothing that I can see. If he could play a part in the Tigers maybe having a bit of success by sneaking into the finals, then what would be wrong with that?
While the future is obviously important, the present is the main thing and the club’s supporters are entitled to see decisions being made with a view to getting the best possible result this season.
Moses is the team’s chief architect in attack. His defence is too often poor – and hopefully he is going to improve in that area – but he can make things happen with the ball in his hands. He can win games.
League Videos See more »
It is disturbing to see and hear reports suggesting Moses will be at Parramatta as soon as next week. I just hope it’s speculation and that the board and management of the Tigers won’t entertain the idea, but I always worry that where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
The Tigers are a developing side that will improve at a much quicker rate if they get the confidence that comes with good results. That’s the best reason for keeping Moses. Those players around him are going to get better as their combinations with him develop.
So what if he’s leaving at the end of the year? He’s contracted for this season and that’s what matters. Tigers fans deserve to see their team get the opportunity to play at their peak.
Moses himself should want to stay for the rest of the season as well. He should be old enough and mature enough now to know that is the right thing to do.
If I were a Tigers fan, I’d hate to think Moses might be released early. If I were an Eels fan, I’d love for him to be arriving sooner rather than later.
But there is only one club Moses is contracted to for this season and that’s the Tigers. Make him see it out.
April 12th 2017 @ 8:10am
Squidward said | April 12th 2017 @ 8:10am | ! Report
I’d love to see Moses throw a few intercepts on Easter Monday then laugh bout it with his new winning teammates Tuesday morning
April 12th 2017 @ 8:18am
Will Sinclair said | April 12th 2017 @ 8:18am | ! Report
As a Tigers fan, I disagree.
If he doesn’t want to play for the Tigers, he should go elsewhere. In fact, if there is anyone at the Tigers who doesn’t want to be there then they should leave as well.
You don’t build winning footy clubs (or any successful organisation) unless your key people are passionately invested in what you are doing. Simple.
April 12th 2017 @ 8:18am
Don said | April 12th 2017 @ 8:18am | ! Report
The article ignores the likelihood that the Tigers will negotiate compensation and/or another player trade in a position they are really weak like prop.
They won’t let him go without some upside their way.
April 12th 2017 @ 8:45am
MAX said | April 12th 2017 @ 8:45am | ! Report
Come Easter Tuesday, MM is on his way up the river.
Sterlo’s sidekicks wouldn’t lie. Would they?
April 12th 2017 @ 9:14am
Don said | April 12th 2017 @ 9:14am | ! Report
I’ve no doubt he is being released but we might not know the compensation unless there is a visible trade.
April 12th 2017 @ 8:19am
Fair's fair said | April 12th 2017 @ 8:19am | ! Report
Yes, there’s heaps of players leaving their clubs this year to go elsewhere. They are playing out their final season with their clubs. Why should Moses be any different?
April 12th 2017 @ 8:19am
Soda said | April 12th 2017 @ 8:19am | ! Report
I agree, even though Moses is departing, don’t let him go early. If they do, we may see woods and Tedesco try and opt for early and disrupt the club even further. It’s a dangerous precedent. Can’t let these kids eat their chocolates before finishing their vegetables
Moses is at a stage of career still has a whole lot to prove, regardless of what jersey he is wearing so I don’t think tigers will get half hearted performances out of him (in attack atleast) should he stay on the rest of the year. I thought the tigers had swollowed their frog when they axed JT but the hardest appears to still be infont of them, Tedesco, woods and Moses are still causing issues.