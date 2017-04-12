The A-League’s winners and losers for season 2016-17

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

Wellington Phoenix are definitely one of the biggest losers of this season, with so much promise ultimately fizzing out.

The recruitment of Kosta Barbarouses and Gui Finkler, coupled with Roly Bonevacia and Roy Krishna upfront, Andrew Durante and Italian Marco Rossi down the back, plus Ernie Merrick managing them, and this season looked so positive after the disaster of last year.

So Phoenix fans were surely disappointed with what followed: six losses from eight games to start the season, forcing Merrick to resign.

However, the most disappointing moment of the season came last week, smashing the Victory 3-0 in Melbourne. It left fans wondering where the hell that performance has been all season.

Perth Glory

Perth were expected to be in the battle for the premiership this season, with the likes of Diego Castro, Andy Keogh and Adam Taggart – who have scored 33 goals between them!

However, their defence has been their weakness, with 49 goals scored against them just two shy of Newcastle Jets and Central Coast.

Glory are definitely lucky to have such a potent strike force, otherwise they could have found themselves outside the top six.

Newcastle Jets

The last article I wrote was about how Newcastle can make finals. How wrong I was!

The Jets have collapsed in spectacular fashion at season’s end, managing two points from their last nine matches. They were sitting in sixth spot at the end of Round 19, but have only scored two goals since then, while conceding 19.

Andrew Hoole and Andrew Nabbout stopped scoring and coach Mark Jones has been left baffled.

With another wooden spoon seemingly on its way to the Jets’ dusty trophy cabinet, their owners the Ledman Group will definitely be looking to boost the team’s quality to improve on this disastrous season.

The winners

Sydney FC

This shouldn’t come as a surprise; Sydney FC have dominated the competition from start to finish, having been in first place since Round 1.

They have had one loss all season, have achieved the most wins in a season (19), have conceded the fewest goals in a season (12) and are on the eve of being handed the premiership, their first trophy in seven years.

All this will be made sweeter if they can win next week against Newcastle and break the most points in a season, achieved by Brisbane Roar in 2010-11.

There has been little competition for Sydney this season – their closest title rivals are 17 points behind! However, the Sky Blues, like all finals teams, could fall into the category of loser by failing to win the Championship.

Teams are not remembered for their Premiership wins but for their grand final victories!

Central Coast Mariners

An unlikely team to put in the ‘winners’ category, as they have conceded 51 goals this season, and remain in the running for the wooden spoon. But their win in the F3 Derby last week has defined their season.

At a similar time last year, under Tony Wamsley, the Mariners had conceded 70 goals (all in the name of ‘entertaining’ football), sitting on just 13 points.

But that’s history! Paul Okon has a maturing squad that has achieved double the wins of last season and conceded fewer. If Okon can hold on to these youthful players and keep them growing, the Mariners could make finals next season.

Things are looking much better for the Coast.